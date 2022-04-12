Feeding every player after road games goal of Grand Island Senior High's Touchdown Club

When Grand Island Senior High football players are done playing on the road, a group of parents scores for them after the game.

The members of the Touchdown Club make sure the players can enjoy a nice post-game meal on the way home. Parents of GISH football players make up the club, which provides meals on the road for all four GISH football teams. In addition to the varsity, the school has junior varsity, reserve and freshman teams.

Money raised by the Touchdown Club pays for those meals, which might consist of pizza or submarine sandwiches from a restaurant in the opposing city.

GISH head football coach Jeff Tomlin said the club’s work is “a huge support for our program and our kids.”

Providing the meals takes pressure off of the school’s football staff, Tomlin said. It also takes pressure off of some families.

A GISH student might travel to road games in the same week with both the JV and varsity teams. Without the Touchdown Club, that player’s family would have to ensure the player is fed on both of those days.

So the work of the Touchdown Club helps from a convenience standpoint. The players “don’t have to pack a cooler” filled with food for the ride home, Tomlin said.

But the club’s work also helps financially.

Many GISH football parents have the means to pay for such meals, “but some of them don’t,” Tomlin said.

Donna Douglass, one of the members of the Touchdown Club, says “there’s a lot of disparity in the incomes of our families.”

If the team were to stop to eat, there’d be several players who wouldn’t have the necessary money. And if players were told to pack a lunch, “there’d be several that didn’t have it,” she said.

With kids in the house, all families get a little “crunched” sometimes, Tomlin said. So the work of the Touchdown Club is a “great service, no doubt.”

The club’s main purpose is to provide the post-game meals for GISH football players.

But the parents also perform many other tasks.

They provide doughnuts and milk for players to enjoy at Saturday morning film sessions during the season.

Also during the season, the Touchdown Club buys bananas and Fig Newtons to give players sustenance at halftime.

During two-a-day practices in August, the parents furnish players with water and snacks, such as fruit and granola bars.

If not for the Touchdown Club, some of the players wouldn’t get a snack between practices on those hot summer days, said club member Lori Sextro.

The parents organize dinners when the team makes the playoffs. Those meals are a reward for making the postseason as well as a morale booster, Tomlin said.

When the Islanders qualify for the playoffs, the Touchdown Club also sets up “Road to State” signs around town.

To perform their duties, the parents “have to raise quite a bit of money,” Tomlin said.

They obtain sponsorships from Grand Island individuals and businesses. Those sponsors are recognized on the team T-shirt, a poster and on the football program’s website.

Whether those supporters are GISH alumni or not, “they just want to take care of kids. Grand Island is a great community for taking care of kids,” Tomlin said.

Touchdown Club members sell concessions at non-varsity football games.

Every year, Islander football players are provided with an outpouring of sports drinks on the second Friday of the preseason. For fans, the price of admission to the scrimmage is a sports drink. Some supporters go all in, bringing cases of beverages. The supply is abundant enough to quench the players’ thirst all season, including on the bus rides home.

Every year, GISH football players sell cards offering discounts at local businesses. The proceeds from those cards pay for incidentals and equipment not covered in the football program’s budget. The funds have been used to buy headsets, cameras, chutes, football dummies and uniforms.

The discount cards are not connected to the Touchdown Club. But the club’s work allows the program to make full use of the discount cards’ proceeds.

If not for the Touchdown Club, the football program might have to use some of that money for road game meals. Dipping into that money “means we’d be going without something else,” Tomlin said.

The support of the parents and sponsors frees the staff to concentrate on coaching and game planning. Tomlin said he’s grateful to all the parents who’ve helped supply the meals for away games.

Coaches have to handle a lot of details, “and this is just one logistic that we don’t have to worry about,” Tomlin said.

Looking back, Jim Jeffries and Tim Zigler were the two men “that kind of ramrodded the whole thing,” Tomlin said. Both men provided key help in the golf tournament the GISH football program used to sponsor.

The current parents are happy to do the work, Douglass said, because they believe in Tomlin and the program.

Tomlin teaches young people about responsibility, commitment and dedication, Sextro said.

“He’s creating men,” Douglass said.

The coaches pass on lessons about work ethic, organization and the importance of being on time.

“Someday you’re going to get a job. You can’t show up late to your job every day,” Sextro said.

Sextro’s sons say their best high school memories are from the football program. They learned so much and made lifetime friends, she said. Her husband, Greg, who played football at GISH, still stays in contact with coaches and ex-teammates.

Sextro encourages parents to have their sons give football a try at least for a year or two. “Because they learn so much more than just football,” she said.

In many homes, young people lack parental leadership and good examples, Sextro said.

Football coaches are “just really good role models for the kids,” Sextro said.

At GISH, the players on the team learn to get along, Sextro said. They learn to have each other’s backs and support each other.

Tomlin makes sure the players feel they are equals and part of a team.

At practice, the players all wear the same clothes.

That means that one player “isn’t coming in his grandpa’s cutoff sweatpants” while another wears brand new Nike shorts, Douglass said.

Such requirements help make the Islanders a uniform group of players fighting for the same thing.

Tomlin “cares about those kids” and makes it “so they can start at the same place and they can respect each other at the same place and grow together,” Douglass said.

