Mohamed Gamar Ahmed of Grand Island was sentenced July 18 in federal court in Lincoln to nine years in prison for drug and firearm offenses.

Ahmed, 20, was given a 48-month sentence for possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and a consecutive 60-month term of imprisonment for possession of firearms in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime.

After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Ahmed pleaded guilty to the offenses on April 18.

On March 28, 2022, Grand Island police officers were called to a residence in Grand Island. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile female unconscious and not breathing. Officers began administering CPR and Grand Island Fire Department paramedics arrived a short time later. The female was revived with the use of Narcan and transported to a hospital.

A juvenile male, who was present when police arrived at the residence, reported previously purchasing a blue pill from Ahmed, which the juveniles believed was Percocet. Within minutes of ingesting the drug, the female began showing signs of an overdose and became unconscious.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Ahmed’s apartment. Inside the apartment, officers located loaded handguns, digital scales, plastic bags used for packaging drugs, ammunition, about 1.2 pounds of marijuana, THC vape pens, 31 grams of cocaine and around 30 suspected Percocet pills. Testing completed by the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Laboratory showed the suspected Percocet pills contained fentanyl.

The incident was one of three opioid pill overdose incidents that Grand Island police responded to that weekend.

According to an Independent story at the time, the female who was revived was 17. Ahmed was not involved in the other investigations.

The case was investigated by the Grand Island Police Department and the Trident Drug Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, the Hall County Sheriff's Department, the Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.