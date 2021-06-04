Festivals back in full force after disappointing 2020

After a year of canceled events and disappointed organizers, 2021 summer activities in central Nebraska are getting off to a great start.

Highlights in the weekend calendar include Grundlovfest in Dannebrog, the Polish Festival in Loup City, a Muddy Creek Celebration in Ansley and zombies hanging out at Heartland Shooting Park.

Wait. What? Zombies?

Yes, you heard correctly. Zombies in the Heartland is an annual zombie-themed shooting competition at Heartland Public Shooting Park where people from all over the country can practice their zombie-shooting skills for three days. Hosted by Hornady Manufacturing, competitors are taken through themed stages where they must fight off zombies with a handgun, shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

“This is our 10th year back at Heartland Shooting Park,” said Jeremy Millard, match director who works for Hornady. “After having to cancel last year, we’re glad to be back. We have 380 to 390 shooters registered this year and last time I looked they were from 23 states.”

Those shooters range from professionals who are the best in the world, to folks new to the sport who just want to see how they stack up with the competition, Millard said.