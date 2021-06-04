Festivals back in full force after disappointing 2020

After a year of canceled events and disappointed organizers, 2021 summer activities in central Nebraska are getting off to a great start.
Highlights in the weekend calendar include Grundlovfest in Dannebrog, the Polish Festival in Loup City, a Muddy Creek Celebration in Ansley and zombies hanging out at Heartland Shooting Park.
Wait. What? Zombies?
Yes, you heard correctly. Zombies in the Heartland is an annual zombie-themed shooting competition at Heartland Public Shooting Park where people from all over the country can practice their zombie-shooting skills for three days. Hosted by Hornady Manufacturing, competitors are taken through themed stages where they must fight off zombies with a handgun, shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle.
“This is our 10th year back at Heartland Shooting Park,” said Jeremy Millard, match director who works for Hornady. “After having to cancel last year, we’re glad to be back. We have 380 to 390 shooters registered this year and last time I looked they were from 23 states.”
Those shooters range from professionals who are the best in the world, to folks new to the sport who just want to see how they stack up with the competition, Millard said.
“It’s a unique event in that the targets we design and build are one-of-a-kind just for this event,” he said. “You won’t find these targets for sale anywhere. They are designed, not only for shooters, but those who want to live out their fantasies of shooting zombies, just like in ‘The Walking Dead.’”
Millard has been involved with the event since the beginning and takes pride in the fact that it’s all volunteer-driven. While Hornady, as the main sponsor, coordinates the event with the city-owned shooting park, every person helping out at the park is a volunteer. And all the entry fees go right back to the shooting park to help keep it open and running.
Spectators are welcome, Millard said, but they do need to bring eye and ear protection: earmuffs or earplugs and some sort of glasses or goggles.
“It’s just nice to get people back out and active, to get engaged in shooting sports,” he said. “We need this.”
Zombies in the Heartland starts today and runs through Sunday. For more information check online at zombiesintheheartland.com.
Danish festival
Grundlovfest, the annual Danish festival in Dannebrog, is commemorating a special event this year.
“This year, we are celebrating 150 years since the Danish came and claimed land here in Howard County,” said Lori Larsen, publicity chair for the Dannebrog Boosters. “Not the 150th anniversary of the community, but the year they came from Wisconsin, crossed the Loup River, and claimed land that was being sold by the Union Pacific Railroad and also claimed some land from the Homestead Act.”
Grundlovfest started in 1988 and celebrates the Danish Constitution (Denmark’s Constitution Day is June 5), Larsen explained. “‘Grundlov’ means foundation and that’s where the festival name comes from.”
The theme for the festival, “Where Cultures Connect,” also looks back 150 years, and focuses not only on the area’s new arrivals, but the people who already were here.
“When the Danes got here,” Larsen said, “the Pawnee were already here. They were a big help to the new settlers. It was 1871 when the two cultures connected for the first time.”
Larsen said it was great to be back this year.
“We did cancel last year because of COVID,” she said. “It was a hard decision in some ways, but an easy one in many others. We had to make sure the safety of our residents was a top priority.”
Organizers still had to keep COVID in mind when planning the 2021 event.
“This year, we weren’t really sure how COVID would be and we had to start planning months ago,” Larsen said. “So we decided to keep the schedule simple and keep activities outdoors.”
The festival kicks off Saturday with arts and crafts, antique tractor and classic car shows, games for both kids and adults, and, of course, food.
“No one ever leaves Dannebrog hungry,” Larsen said with a laugh. “Food is a big part of the festival.”
The schedule also includes the main parade at 10 a.m. Saturday and a speaker from History Nebraska who will share the history of the festival and the community. Events wrap up Sunday with a non-denominational church service at 10:30 a.m. under the water tower; a potluck dinner will follow. For a complete schedule or more information, check out Dannebrog’s page on Facebook.
Also on the calendar:
— Polish Days, Friday through Sunday, Loup City. Event includes polka bands every day; craft and vendor show, food vendors, and a street dance featuring the Barry Boyce Polka Band on Friday; sports tournaments, parade (“Generations of Polska Pride, 10:30 a.m.), Polish buffet, kids games, family activities, and a street dance featuring the Chilewski Brothers Polka Band on Saturday; and a fishing tournament, golf tournament, breakfast buffet and 3 Guys Polka (2 to 6 p.m., American Legion beer garden) on Sunday.
— “You Might be a Redneck if …,” annual Muddy Creek Celebration, Saturday and Sunday, Ansley. Events include a parade (noon Saturday), kids games and activities, art show, entertainment, food and more. Information: Muddy Creek Celebration on Facebook
— “Premier The Beer,” presented by Stuhr Museum and Prairie Pride Brewing, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Stuhr Museum; 21 and older only. Admission is $6 (does not include drinks); bar snacks available. Information: 308-385-5316.