CENTRAL CITY — A conspiracy of silence has sprouted following the noisy destruction of a Chevy Blazer early Sunday morning southwest of Central City.
As many as 15 people were present while the Blazer was destroyed, yet the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office isn’t receiving much cooperation in solving the crime.
Near the 1500 block of L Road, someone took a heavy equipment excavator to the Blazer in violent fashion at 2:30 or 3 a.m. Sunday. But no one called the sheriff’s office until 7:54 a.m., Sheriff John Westman said.
The destruction occurred following a poker run.
During the night, the Blazer “was somehow stuck in the Platte River,” Westman said. Another person took the excavator and pulled the vehicle out.
Once the Blazer was on the bank, out of the water, “there was some sort of an altercation where the operator of the excavator smashed the side of it in,” Westman said. The driver was still in the Blazer.
The equipment operator also smashed the top of the vehicle, Westman said.
“The driver was able to get out without injury,” Westman said.
The excavator operator then “took the vehicle and threw it up like into the trees, and it came crashing down,” Westman said.
When a deputy arrived at about 8 a.m., the Blazer had been loaded onto a flatbed trailer and was being removed.
Does the Sheriff’s Office know who the drivers were?
Nobody wants to say. “They’re all acquaintances with each other,” Westman said. “We believe we know who these people are. But for some reason, they’re not wanting to come forward, which is really odd because if that were my Blazer, you wouldn’t have had to ask me twice.”
The Sheriff’s Office is starting to receive some information and tips.
Westman would like to hear from people who were there, and possibly took photos or video.
The lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses has hampered the investigation.
Westman doesn’t understand why no one called the Sheriff’s Office when “you have this much damage” and “a disturbance of this magnitude.” Why “somebody did not contact law enforcement when it was happening is beyond me,” he said.
The area is full of speculation and rumor, he said. But the Sheriff’s Office is “not even close” to making an arrest, he said.
“We’ve had people write statements and then decline statements and then revise them. It’s just been an unreal ordeal.”
Westman said the poker run is a yearly event. “I don’t know who’s in charge of it.”
The mayhem apparently took place in the hours after the poker run.
“So we only assume that obviously alcohol and things were involved,” he said.
People who live in the area are upset, Westman said. “They’ve basically created a lake out there,” he said.
The area includes some beautiful homes and access to the river.
The area is open to the public, but is generally considered private, he said.
Residents of the area are “just horrified that this” kind of thing happened, he said.
If you have any information about the incident, contact the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office at 308-946-2345, through Facebook messenger on the department page, or at jwestman@merrickcountysheriff.org.
