Few new COVID cases this week, but risk dial rose to 1.9

The Central District Health Department reports only eight new COVID-19 cases this week, but the risk dial rose from 1.4 to 1.9.

Last week, the number of new cases totaled 43, after 19 the previous week.

The last COVID-related death in the three-county area was reported on March 20. The death toll remains at 143 in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

As of Friday, five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the district, representing 5.81% of available beds. The last time a COVID patient was on a ventilator was March 6.

The 14-day case count is at 133, a decrease of 13 from last week.

A total of 35,840 people have been tested in the CDHD jurisdiction.

Statewide, the number of COVID hospitalizations has grown in the last two weeks. On Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 168 active COVID hospitalizations. On March 28, that number totaled 103.

Across the state, 408,404 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 27.5% of the 1.48 million Nebraskans 16 and older.

If you would like to be vaccinated for COVID-19, register at vaccinate.ne.gov.