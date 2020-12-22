Fewer toys, more tots: United Way, Marines still provide thousands of playthings for this year’s Toys for Tots distribution

Gavin Steinfeldt’s mother taught him the value of volunteering.

The 15-year-old served as a personal shopper Monday at the distribution of Toys for Tots, an event that his mother introduced him to when Gavin was 7 to 10 years old. Alyssa Steinfeldt volunteered at the Toys for Tots distribution, and her son came along.

Now a freshman at Grand Island Senior High, Gavin showed up on his own to help this year.

“I just felt it was my duty to society just to help out around Christmas,” he said. “This is a pretty happy time of year, so I just thought I’d pay it back to some people that were less fortunate than I am.”

Personal shoppers help parents choose toys for their children at the event, which is organized by Heartland United Way and the U.S. Marine Corps. The distribution was held Friday and Monday at Fonner Park’s Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

Parents again had thousands of new toys from which to choose. But the demand for toys was greater this year, and it took more work to supply the toys.