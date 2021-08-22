FFA, 4-H activities will again bookend Nebraska State Fair

For the second year in a row, FFA and 4-H activities will be split into two weekends at the Nebraska State Fair.
The fair will open with 4-H competitions and exhibitions and close Labor Day weekend with FFA offerings.
If there is any discontent about the move, Executive Director Bill Ogg believes it is due to resistance to change.
“Both organizations surveyed their exhibitors and families after and during the fair last year,” he said. “My understanding is the feedback was very strong in favor of separating (FFA and 4-H).”
So the State Fair board and management built the schedule accordingly.
“There were some compromises, and frankly, I’ll even use the word sacrifices,” he said. Many open-class exhibitions the first weekend had to either change schedule or change locations.
“And so that was a challenge,” Ogg said. “But, nonetheless, I personally have not heard from folks that aren’t happy with it.”
He understands the move affects families who live far from Grand Island and have kids in both organizations. For them, the change is “going to necessitate either two trips to Grand Island and/or making a choice of coming one weekend or the other. So that’s a sacrifice and/or a huge commitment on their part. So I could see them favoring having the 4-H and FFA together.”
But any objection he has heard directly is “very minimal,” Ogg said.
“Again, I respect everybody’s opinion,” he said. But most resistance would be due to the fact that the schedule is different, so people would be “wary of endorsing it.”
Ogg was asked if the change was made because of COVID-19. The separation of FFA and 4-H is “here for at least the intermediate period.”
A “change of this magnitude really takes two or three years to evaluate,” he said, mentioning the effort that went into scheduling.
“Now, for whatever reason, if it’s a total wreck, then obviously you react more promptly to that. But a one-year experiment isn’t a fair test,” he said.
Making a comment that he called “tongue-in-cheek but accurate from my years of experience,” he said a major change will leave lots of people concerned or frustrated.
Resistance is less the second year.
“After the third year then, well, we can’t change because we’ve always done it this way. So it takes about three years, and then it’s the way we’ve always done it,” he said.
Right or wrong, “that’s kind of human nature.”