FFA, 4-H activities will again bookend Nebraska State Fair

For the second year in a row, FFA and 4-H activities will be split into two weekends at the Nebraska State Fair.

The fair will open with 4-H competitions and exhibitions and close Labor Day weekend with FFA offerings.

If there is any discontent about the move, Executive Director Bill Ogg believes it is due to resistance to change.

“Both organizations surveyed their exhibitors and families after and during the fair last year,” he said. “My understanding is the feedback was very strong in favor of separating (FFA and 4-H).”

So the State Fair board and management built the schedule accordingly.

“There were some compromises, and frankly, I’ll even use the word sacrifices,” he said. Many open-class exhibitions the first weekend had to either change schedule or change locations.

“And so that was a challenge,” Ogg said. “But, nonetheless, I personally have not heard from folks that aren’t happy with it.”