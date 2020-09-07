FFA members showcase calves at feeder show Sunday

FFA members from across Nebraska were able to showcase their feeder calves as part of the FFA feeder calf show at the Nebraska State Fair Sunday morning.
Ryan Hassebrook, FFA show superintendent, said during the FFA feeder calf show, held in Five Points Bank Arena, the feeder calves were divided into classes based on whether they were heifers or steers. The calves also were divided based on whether they were light weight, middle weight or heavy weight.
From there, he said, the winning calves from each class moved on to compete in the divisional round based on their weight. The division winners — both heifers and steers — then moved on to compete in the final drive where the supreme champion and reserve champion were crowned.
“When we get to the final drive out there, we will have heifers representing their division, the first and second in the light weight division, first and second in the middle weight division and first second in the heavy weight division,” Hassebrook said.
When FFA members entered the Nebraska Farm Bureau show ring Sunday, Hassebrook said judge Marcus Arnold of Winterset, Iowa, looked for whether the calves were market-quality animals and had good structure.
“You will see them go through and handle them. They are looking to see if the beef have good meat and a good finish,” Hassebrook said. “One thing that is different is they start looking at structure. How well does it walk around? Then, they start looking at the ‘bells and whistles.’ Is it long-necked? Is it pretty-fronted? They are looking at some of those structural things, but then there is an element of wanting them to look good because it is a show.”
Justin Peterson, 22, of Nebraska City FFA was named the FFA feeder calf supreme champion during the FFA feeder beef show Sunday morning. He said he has won “quite a few times” for other shows, but this was the first time he won supreme champion FFA feeder calf.
Hassebrook said FFA membership extends for four national conventions past a member’s high school year, meaning that Peterson will be an FFA member until after the national FFA convention is held in October.
Peterson said he also owns the reserve champion FFA feeder calf. However, he only showed the supreme champion feeder calf at the FFA feeder calf show Sunday.
Peterson said having both the supreme champion and the reserve champion in the supreme drive does not happen often. He added he was not able to show both at the same time, so his brother’s girlfriend’s sister showed the reserve champion feeder calf.
Both competed in the supreme drive. The supreme champion feeder calf was light weight, while the reserve champion feeder calf was middle weight.
“Hopefully this (win) enhances my name and they (steers) sell because people see that it won,” Peterson said.
He said show kids will buy his winning feeder calf to then raise to show next year as market beef. Peterson said the feeder calves sell for $10,000 to $15,000. The money generated from the sale goes to cover expenses and to buy other calves.
Peterson said that while this is his final year in FFA, he plans to continue showing feeder calves in open class shows.
With COVID-19 canceling a number of agricultural events — and scaling back the Nebraska State Fair to mainly 4-H and FFA events — Peterson said he is thankful he was able to show his supreme champion feeder calf at the Nebraska State Fair this year.
“It is awesome. It is great to still be able to do this,” he said. “I put a lot of work into this.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.