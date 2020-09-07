FFA members showcase calves at feeder show Sunday

FFA members from across Nebraska were able to showcase their feeder calves as part of the FFA feeder calf show at the Nebraska State Fair Sunday morning.

Ryan Hassebrook, FFA show superintendent, said during the FFA feeder calf show, held in Five Points Bank Arena, the feeder calves were divided into classes based on whether they were heifers or steers. The calves also were divided based on whether they were light weight, middle weight or heavy weight.

From there, he said, the winning calves from each class moved on to compete in the divisional round based on their weight. The division winners — both heifers and steers — then moved on to compete in the final drive where the supreme champion and reserve champion were crowned.

“When we get to the final drive out there, we will have heifers representing their division, the first and second in the light weight division, first and second in the middle weight division and first second in the heavy weight division,” Hassebrook said.

When FFA members entered the Nebraska Farm Bureau show ring Sunday, Hassebrook said judge Marcus Arnold of Winterset, Iowa, looked for whether the calves were market-quality animals and had good structure.