FFA student talks about the importance of sand

For FFA students, the Nebraska State Fair is more than just an event where they show their livestock. Throughout the fairgrounds in Grand Island, FFA students are demonstrating a wide variety of their talents and skills.

That was true Saturday at the Sustainability Pavilion, which is located in the Marketplace area.

Whitley Rut of Arthur, who is president of her FFA chapter, gave her natural resources presentation, for which she took first place at the Nebraska FFA Convention. She is a junior.

Her awarding-winning natural resources presentation was about sand and how not only is it one of the most mined natural resources in the world, but also the world is facing a shortage of sand that is used in the construction industry, road building, glass production and for many other vital products.

Rut also talked about the environmental degradation sand mining cause on landscapes, such as rivers, deltas and coastal areas, along with infrastructure, such as dams, and climate change.

The Sustainability Pavilion was a proper location for Rut’s presentation. It has been a fixture at the Nebraska State Fair for a number of years, emphasizing recycling and inventive ways to produce energy, whether it is from sunlight or the production of biofuel from algae.