FFA student talks about the importance of sand

For FFA students, the Nebraska State Fair is more than just an event where they show their livestock. Throughout the fairgrounds in Grand Island, FFA students are demonstrating a wide variety of their talents and skills.
That was true Saturday at the Sustainability Pavilion, which is located in the Marketplace area.
Whitley Rut of Arthur, who is president of her FFA chapter, gave her natural resources presentation, for which she took first place at the Nebraska FFA Convention. She is a junior.
Her awarding-winning natural resources presentation was about sand and how not only is it one of the most mined natural resources in the world, but also the world is facing a shortage of sand that is used in the construction industry, road building, glass production and for many other vital products.
Rut also talked about the environmental degradation sand mining cause on landscapes, such as rivers, deltas and coastal areas, along with infrastructure, such as dams, and climate change.
The Sustainability Pavilion was a proper location for Rut’s presentation. It has been a fixture at the Nebraska State Fair for a number of years, emphasizing recycling and inventive ways to produce energy, whether it is from sunlight or the production of biofuel from algae.
In Rut’s presentation, she said the world is hungry for sand. As a matter of fact, the world is facing a sand shortage as humans are extracting sand more than three times faster than nature can replenish it. She said 85% of all mineral extraction is sand. Fifty billion pounds of sand is mined each year around the world. According to the United Nations, that is about 14,500 pounds per year, per person.
Rut said sand is an essential natural resource.
“Not many people think about how important of a natural resource sand is,” she said.
Rut’s presentation delved into ways to be more sustainable when it comes to the use of sand, such as recycling.
Most of the world’s infrastructure needs sand, whether it is for road construction as sand is mixed with asphalt for construction fill, or in the production of other construction materials, such as blocks, bricks and pipes.
It is also used to make roofing shingles, used on icy roads, as railroad ballast and for water filtration.
“Sand production is important in Nebraska as every county besides three have at least one sand pit,” Rut said.
She said there are more than 3,000 sand pits in Nebraska, covering about 40,000 acres.
But Arthur County, where Rut lives, is one of the three counties without a sand pit. While Nebraska is famous for its Sandhills, desert sand is not suitable for many construction needs because it has been eroded by the wind rather than water and is too smooth and rounded to lock together to form stable concrete. Most of Nebraska sand is mined along riverbeds.
Along with her presentation at the Sustainability Pavilion, Rut is also showing cattle.
She said FFA plays an important role in the education of students in Nebraska. While many of the FFA students go on to careers in production agriculture, she said FFA opens the door to many other career opportunities in areas such as manufacturing, construction, science, food production, health and much more.
Rut said the Nebraska State Fair is a great showcase for FFA students to demonstrate their talents to the public.
She got interested in natural resources through FFA.
She said she is exploring a possible career in health care after high school.
“But ag will always, always be in my book,” Rut said.
While she has been raised on a cattle operation, she said FFA also played an important role in her appreciation of the Nebraska’s top industry — agriculture.
“I love advocating for agriculture and the FFA,” Rut said.”With my speech, I can help educate people about how important a natural resource sand is. It is a great opportunity.”