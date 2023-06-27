It's been hard not to notice all the Allo Fiber vehicles and workers around Grand Island the last year or two.

The workers are busy installing fiber, serving both residences and businesses.

The big installation project began in late 2021.

Allo hopes to finish the work by the middle of next year, said Junius Businelle, senior manager of field services.

But about three-quarters of Grand Islanders can order fiber internet, TV and phone service from Allo right now.

Allo workers have divided the city into 28 areas, called pons. Fiber has already been installed in about 20 of them.

To see if Allo is ready to go in your neighborhood, visit www.allocommunications.com. On that site, you can type in your address and find out if Allo service is available for you now.

Allo began in Imperial 20 years ago. The company expanded to Lincoln after Nelnet bought it in 2015 and has since expanded to a host of Nebraska communities, including Hastings, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk.

Allo also serves six Colorado cities, including Breckenridge and Fort Morgan, as well as three in Arizona.

Nebraskans like doing business with local employees and businesses, Businelle said. "We exude localness."

The company also tries to make its service hassle-free, he said.

Allo works hard to make sure the customer's happy. "If you have a problem with us, give us a call. We'll work with you to fix it," said Businelle, whose friends call him June Bug.

"If we mess up your yard when we're coming through, give us a call. We have a resolutions team that'll work to get that fixed and back to the way you want it."

In a brochure, Allo says it delivers faster, friendlier, fiber-optic service "to your door with a smile."

Allo has about 50 employees doing the work in Grand Island. If you include subcontractors, the number is 80 to 100.

The company is also building a fiber network in Kearney as part of a $60 million project.

Allo's most popular speed, the company says, is one gig for $95 a month.

The company offers free installation and a free router that connects more than 250 devices simultaneously. The router is called the Allo Blast Wi-Fi 6.

Allo customers do not sign contracts.

The Grand Island City Council approved a cable television franchise for Allo in September of 2021.

The city also has a franchise agreement with Charter Communication for its internet services brand, Spectrum.