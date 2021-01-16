Fierce wind gusts batter Grand Island, other areas of Nebraska

From wildfires to high wind warnings to blizzards to the ongoing drought, Nebraskans have had a taste of Mother Nature’s relentless fury this week.
In Grand Island, a cold front moved in the area around midnight Wednesday, bringing along with it fierce northwest winds that reached a peak gust of 69 mph at 9:08 a.m. Friday at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Sustained winds at the time were nearly 40 mph.
The high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hastings was set to expire at 6 p.m. Friday.
In the meantime, fierce and relentless northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 to 65 mph ripped through central Nebraska Thursday and Friday.
Grand Island and the Great Plains were stuck in between a high pressure system in the west and a low pressure system to the east, which caused the high winds.
While Grand Island received little snow, blizzard warnings were issued in eastern Nebraska. In the western Nebraska, the strong winds caused wildfires.
In Dundy County, officials lifted an evacuation order for Benkelman as a wildfire threatened the community. A wildfire also was reported near Guide Rock.
Travel throughout the state was hazardous. There were reports of vehicles being overturned on Interstate 80 due to the strong winds. There also were some power outages and property damage due to the strong winds.
According to Cindy Fay of the National Weather Service in Hastings, the cold front brought some of the most windiest days in the last 25 years to the area.
Fay said Thursday was the seventh windiest day since 1996 in Grand Island with the daily average wind speed recorded at 30.7 mph.
The windiest day was Nov. 28, 2005, when the daily average wind speed was 36.8 mph.
On Thursday, the NWS in Hastings reported the strongest recorded wind gust in its coverage area was in Ord at 69 mph. Near Kearney, a wind gust of 65 mph was recorded. Grand Island had a peak wind gust of 64 mph. Hastings had a peak wind gust of 62 mph.
Fay said what made this storm unusal was that there were two straight days of strong northwest winds, which got even more firece on the second day.
The strong winds also created wind chills near zero at times, though temperatures were mainly in the 30s.
Today’s high is expected to be near 41. It will remain breezy with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
Tonight it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Winds will be from the northwest with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 mph to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.