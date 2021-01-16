Fierce wind gusts batter Grand Island, other areas of Nebraska

According to Cindy Fay of the National Weather Service in Hastings, the cold front brought some of the most windiest days in the last 25 years to the area.

Fay said Thursday was the seventh windiest day since 1996 in Grand Island with the daily average wind speed recorded at 30.7 mph.

The windiest day was Nov. 28, 2005, when the daily average wind speed was 36.8 mph.

On Thursday, the NWS in Hastings reported the strongest recorded wind gust in its coverage area was in Ord at 69 mph. Near Kearney, a wind gust of 65 mph was recorded. Grand Island had a peak wind gust of 64 mph. Hastings had a peak wind gust of 62 mph.

Fay said what made this storm unusal was that there were two straight days of strong northwest winds, which got even more firece on the second day.

The strong winds also created wind chills near zero at times, though temperatures were mainly in the 30s.

Today’s high is expected to be near 41. It will remain breezy with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

Tonight it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Winds will be from the northwest with gusts as high as 20 mph.