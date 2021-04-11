Fifty high schoolers participate in UNK business pitch competition

KEARNEY — High school students from Grand Island, Omaha, Red Cloud and Wayne won the top prizes Wednesday during a statewide business pitch competition organized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development.

Fifty students participated in the Big Idea Nebraska High School Competition, a virtual event that gave ninth- through 12th-graders an opportunity to win cash prizes while learning more about entrepreneurship and business resources.

Each student submitted a two-minute video of their business or product pitch, and the top 10 finalists presented their ideas Wednesday on Zoom. A panel of expert judges narrowed the final group to five contestants before an online audience vote determined the winners, who received $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, $250 for third and $50 for honorable mention.

The winners are:

First place — Karlee Revers of Concordia High School (Omaha), “EyeWaves,” clear eyeglass frames for girls ages 4-10 that can be filled with colored water, glitter, flowers and sports designs to match any outfit.