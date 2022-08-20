Fight for women's rights continues in Hastings with protest at parade

Confronted by a man who didn’t like the group of protestors’ signs and flags, Connor Weir remarked to him, “Your reproductive rights are being stripped from you.”

The man replied shortly, “I don’t got any reproductive rights.”

Weir coolly responded, “And that’s why your voice should not be a part of the conversation.”

A group calling themselves the “Central Nebraska Social Justice Coalition,” along with their partners and supporters, gathered at Adams County Courthouse in Hastings Saturday following that morning’s Kool-Aid Days parade.

Michelle Smith has been coordinating such events locally since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24.

The group is fighting for abortion rights in Nebraska and also addressing the social justice issues associated with abortion rights, explained Smith.

In addition to self-care events and vigils, the group held weekly protests on the corner of Seventh and Burlington in Hastings.

Those have become “Working Wednesdays,” with the group focusing on writing letters to their Legislators.

On Aug. 8, it was announced that a special Legislative session would not be held to amend the state’s abortion laws.

Smith credits this to such grassroots efforts and “getting our voices heard.”

“When we were doing protests we were getting honks in support. People are joining us at events,” she said. “It’s nice to know we’re not alone in this, especially in rural Nebraska.”

Activist Lynn Zeleski said the group’s efforts are going well.

“We’re active and trying to stand up and speak truth to power,” she said, “but it’s very daunting at times when you hear all the misinformation and outright lies going on. It’s like, how do you reach those people?”

Inspiring for Zeleski is seeing the strength of her allies at those times when they are met with outrage and hostility.

“For years I’ve been out there and I’ve grown older, and it was like, nobody’s picking it up. What’s going to happen for my son’s generation and my grandchildren’s generation? Seeing someone in their 30s start taking over and getting other people active and being networked in the community is very uplifting,” she said.

Zeleski is also pleased that the attempt at a special session failed.

“It’s so frustrating that they portend and promote as though pregnancy is the easiest thing in the world to do, and it’s not. There’s so many things that can go wrong,” she said. “We’re an agricultural community. We should know in biology things don’t go right and those kinds of things need to not cost the life of the person with the uterus.”

She added, “To me, it’s practicing medicine without a license.”

The group’s efforts will continue going into November’s general election, said Smith.

“We’re going to keep having our ‘Working Wednesdays.’ Right now they’re scheduled through September, but I imagine they’ll keep going through the election, because we definitely are prioritizing the need to get our pro-choice senators and candidates elected to protect us and support us,” she said.

It’s important for women to tell their stories, said Zeleski.

“They can’t deny it, contrary to what they say,” she said. “A lot of times things go wrong and people need to know there’s lots of reasons. There shouldn’t be a committee. There shouldn’t be a law. You can’t outlaw one procedure that can affect cancer treatments and epilepsy treatments. It’s just insane what they’re trying to do.”

To reach the Central Nebraska Social Justice Coalition, visit their private group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/423587249667364.