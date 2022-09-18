Fighting spirit helps Frausto earn Grand Island YWCA Woman of Distinction honor

Thirty years ago, Betty Frausto immigrated to the United States from Chihuahua, Mexico.

Decades later, she has dedicated her life to advocacy, and in October will be honored YWCA of Grand Island’s 2022 Woman of Distinction. The honor serves as an affirmation of the significance and acknowledgment of women’s work, which is continually expanding.

Officially, Frausto is the Lead Client Advocate for Multicultural Coalition. Unofficially, she is a lifeline for people of color in need.

Audrey Lutz and Lina Sutton nominated Frausto for the honor. In her nomination, Lutz said: “Betty is the consummate role model to people in this community, but specifically for the immigrant community and aspiring leaders of color.”

In Mexico, Frausto was a teacher and had a master’s degree. When she arrived in the United States, her masters degree was not recognized. Frausto had been working in the service industry. It was time, she decided, to get a second degree — her masters degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Restarting her teaching career was work, but it was when she saw the injustices against immigrant students her true calling began. She went from teacher to advocate, particularly working with immigrant communities to overcome barriers.

Since then, the list of ways Frausto has helped others is lengthy, but one thing has stuck with her since long before she arrived in the United States – education.

While teaching ESL, women approached her, wondering where they could get basic medical care, like mammograms and cervical screenings.

“Some of them hadn’t been examined by a doctor for several years,” Frausto said.

As Frausto began searching for resources, she learned of both resources and obstacles for immigrants.

“The most challenging part about that is finding resources for the people that are falling through the cracks because they don't fulfill the program's requirements.

When asked about being named Woman of Distinction, Frausto gracefully pivots to discussing the needs of those she helps and what resources she has found.

“What I do is not out of-the-ordinary, it’s just regular,” Frausto said. “Probably, I am a little bit more passionate than others.”

With some encouragement, Frausto talked about some of the things she loves most about what she does.

“The satisfaction that it gives you, that the one that was not helped before will get the assistance and the care needed.”

In a news release, YWCA Executive Director Amy Bennett said, “Betty Frausto is exactly the woman we want to uplift and honor as a Woman of Distinction. She is a woman who has dedicated her life to the mission of YWCA — working to eliminate racism and empower women. And she has done it without a thought about herself, always thinking of those around her.”

In her nomination, Sutton wrote, “Betty has fought to be where she is and will often say that she is glad that those coming after her, the younger generation of women, will have it easier because of the work she has done.”

Young women who will be inspired and feel valued, setting them on the path to becoming the next Betty Frausto.