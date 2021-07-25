Filling in the gap: AseraCare now provides palliative care services

By Robert Pore
On Friday, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for AseraCare, 912 Concord Ave., to celebrate its addition of palliative care services.
Palliative care provides medical caregiving to optimize quality of life and mitigate suffering among people with serious, complex illness.
With the addition of palliative care services, AseraCare announced that it has hired Molly Oertwig as its palliative care nurse practitioner. She joined AseraCare in Grand Island in March.
Oertwig is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who received her undergraduate degree in nursing at Clarkson College in Omaha.
AseraCare is a nurse practitioner-driven consultative service. With the addition of palliative care, AseraCare’s goals include:
-- Symptom management to improve quality of life.
-- Communication and coordination of care.
-- Patient and family education on disease trajectory.
-- Advanced care planning education and facilitation.
Oertwig worked at Nebraska Medicine for seven years as a registered nurse. She then returned to Clarkson College to complete her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner in 2015.
After working in Omaha, she returned to central Nebraska in 2019. She had grown up on a family farm north of Amherst.
Oertwig said she worked in hospital medicine. While in that role, she said, she recognized the “unfilled need for outpatient palliative care in the area.”
As a palliative care nurse practitioner, Oertwig said, her role will be to work as a liaison to help with any care coordination gaps, such as Home Health Agency on Aging assistance referrals, communication between palliative care providers and specialty providers.
She said education is also an important part of her job, especially on disease progression, what this will look like to both the patient and family, and beginning conversations on what care needs may be.
As a palliative care nurse practitioner, Oertwig said, her job will be to facilitate conservations between patients, family and other stakeholders in a patient’s care on their wants, what is important to them, and how to make the most of the time they have while continuing to pursue aggressive treatments for the chronic disease/illness condition.
She schedules visits every four weeks with each patient and family and updates other provider groups.
AseraCare has been a part of Grand Island’s health care community since 2009.
“But there has always been a gap of patients who were not quite ready for hospice or don’t quite qualify and don’t need assistance with their chronic illnesses. That is where palliative comes into play,” Oertwig said.
She said palliative care has been around for a while, but mostly in larger urban centers. AseraCare brought palliative care services to Grand Island to help bridge the gap for those who aren’t hospice ready.
Oertwig said palliative care is a good bridge.
“My whole job is patient education on their chronic illnesses and helping them with any advance care learning issues,” she said.
Oertwig said there are many people suffering from chronic illnesses in central Nebraska, but not enough resources are available to help them understand the many issues, both medical and non-medical, that are involved with a terminal or serious illness.
She said dealing with palliative care issues takes time, which is something many health care providers cannot provide due to their heavy patient load.
Oertwig said palliative care is a patient-driven service, in that, “What the patient wants is what we try our best to accomplish.”
Palliative care services are covered by Part B Medicare and Medicaid and many private insurance companies.
Oertwig said the program is medically focused and she works in collaboration with the patient’s medical provider. Palliative care consultation is initiated by a referral from a health care professional.
The goal of AseraCare palliative services is to “provide relief of distressing symptoms, better understanding of disease process, and treatment options, as well to improve quality of life and clear communication with the patient’s health care team regarding treatment plan and personal decisions,” she said.
For more information, contact AseraCare’s Grand Island office at 308-384-1080. AseraCare’s website can be found at www.amedisys.com.