Filling in the gap: AseraCare now provides palliative care services

After working in Omaha, she returned to central Nebraska in 2019. She had grown up on a family farm north of Amherst.

Oertwig said she worked in hospital medicine. While in that role, she said, she recognized the “unfilled need for outpatient palliative care in the area.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a palliative care nurse practitioner, Oertwig said, her role will be to work as a liaison to help with any care coordination gaps, such as Home Health Agency on Aging assistance referrals, communication between palliative care providers and specialty providers.

She said education is also an important part of her job, especially on disease progression, what this will look like to both the patient and family, and beginning conversations on what care needs may be.

As a palliative care nurse practitioner, Oertwig said, her job will be to facilitate conservations between patients, family and other stakeholders in a patient’s care on their wants, what is important to them, and how to make the most of the time they have while continuing to pursue aggressive treatments for the chronic disease/illness condition.

She schedules visits every four weeks with each patient and family and updates other provider groups.