The final Comstock Windmill Festival features the best of America's best young country performers, says founder Hennry Nuxoll.

Ten Nashville acts will perform at "Nebraska's Big Pasture Party," which starts tonight three miles north of Comstock.

"We've got up-and-comers that have a lot of tradition and history behind them," Nuxoll said.

Allie Colleen, who is Garth Brooks' daughter, will play the Windmill Festival for the third time. "She gets better and better. You can see Garth Brooks in her," Nuxoll said.

Shane Profitt performs Saturday night. Earlier this year, his single, "How it Oughta Be," reached No. 16 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Ned LeDoux, who closes out the festival Saturday night, follows "the legacy of his dad," Chris LeDoux, Nuxoll said.

Chevel Shepherd, who performs tonight at 8, won season 15 of "The Voice," when she was 16. Nuxoll notes that she garnered a million votes.

Iowa native Jay Allen, who plays tonight at 6, was a finalist on "The Voice."

William Michael Morgan performs tonight at 10. His debut single, "I Met a Girl," hit No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart in 2016.

C.J. Solar "writes songs for Morgan Wallen," Nuxoll said. Booking Wallen would cost $1 million, he said. Solar co-wrote Wallen's hit, "Up Down."

Cooper Alan performs Friday night. "And I tell people he's got 8 million followers on Tic Tac Toe," Nuxoll said. "Can you imagine one guy playing Tic Tac Toe 8 million times?"

Alan might be the most entertaining act in the group, he said.

The performers are "all young and they're all good," Nuxoll said. Before long, you'd have to pay $200,000 to $1 million to book them, he said.

This will be the 23rd and final Comstock Windmill Festival.

Nuxoll, 68, would like to see more of his grandchildren, who live in Denver and Merrimack, N.H.

Out of his own four grandparents, Nuxoll met only one of them. The other three, back in Germany, died before he was born.

Nuxoll will be happy if about 7,500 people turn out over the three nights.

"Once upon a time we had almost 10,000 a night," he said.

The first Windmill Festival was held in 1999. Over the years, many big names have made their way to Custer County. Those acts included Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Brooks and Dunn, Keith Urban, Alabama, the Oak Ridge Boys, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Def Leppard, ZZ Top and Alice Cooper.

The Windmill Festival hasn't been held every year. Some years, other people ran the event under the Comstock Windmill Festival name.

One year, a man sold $65,000 worth of tickets and didn't have a festival.

"So I felt I was obligated for the Comstock name to start it up again to honor them tickets," Nuxoll said.

Nuxoll has been back running the festival on his own the last three or four years.

He uses a sign shaped like a Conestoga wagon to promote the festival. That sign stood outside Conestoga Mall for years.

His twin brother, Gunter, purchased the sign.

"He was always interested in history," Nuxoll said. "We had no clue what to do with it. But we thought it made a good conversation piece."

Nuxoll has used the sign to advertise the Comstock Windmill Festival over the years, pulling it in dozens of parades.

It's currently standing in the parking lot of Sam's Club in Grand Island, alongside Highway 281. Attached to the sign is information about this year's festival. The sign was also in the Sam's Club parking lot last year.

With Conestoga Mall in transition and this being the last year of the Windmill Festival, Nuxoll felt "it would make a good tag team deal on both sides of the road."

Gunter died eight years ago. "But you've got to die to get to heaven. And if you lived in Comstock, that's the next best place," his brother said.

The week after the festival, Nuxoll will attend the 50th anniversary of his 1973 graduation from Sargent High School.

There were 36 in his class.

If a study were done, Nuxoll says he would have the least net worth of any of those 36 people. "That's including the 10 that passed away."

But he believes he's given a half million people the best time of their lives. "And you would think a smile would be worth a dollar, wouldn't you?"

Nuxoll figures "the more you give the more you get. The more you share, the more you have, and that's what I've got."

Admission to the Windmill Festival is $50 a day, or $150 for three days. To purchase tickets and campsites, visit windmillfestival.com.