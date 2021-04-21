Final year for car show in Fonner Park concourse

The Fonner Park concourse was the setting, probably for the last time, of the annual Classic Car Show last Saturday.

For all 30 years of its existence, the car show has taken place at the Fonner concourse. But that will probably change because slot machines will move into the racetrack concourse late this year or early next year.

The car show raised $10,650 for the Grand Island Police Department. That money will go toward the purchase of a drone for the department, said Danny Oberg, who has put the car show together for 27 of its 30 years. During the past 15 years, the show has had a different beneficiary each year.

This year’s event was hosted by Knucklehead Garage, which is owned by Oberg.

The event attracts muscle cars, classic cars and street rods.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s event featured 36 cars and four motorcycles. One of the motorcycles was a 1948 Indian.

Grand Island police had two vehicles at the event. Grand Island/Hall County Crime Stoppers held a raffle during the car show.

The sweepstakes winner, also known as best of show, was a 1946 Chevrolet panel wagon owned by Jim and Shelby Doty of Hays, Kansas.