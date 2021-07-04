Fire blight just one more thing to deal with

The bacteria may continue to spread into scaffold limbs and eventually into the main trunk. The severity of the disease is related to the cultivar and weather conditions at the time of the infection.

Unfortunately, there is not any cure for this disease, but you can help slow the spread of the pathogen. Prune and discard all infected twigs and branches that have cankers.

Cuts should be made at least 12 inches below the infected area. The disease can also be spread through the use of contaminated pruning equipment and tools. Pruning tools should be disinfected after each cut by dipping the cutting surface into disinfecting solution of either 70% rubbing alcohol or a 10% bleach solution for at least 30 seconds. Ideally the pruning should take place when the plant is dormant to avoid spreading the bacteria.

Chemical controls are usually not successful and are more of a preventative treatment than a curative one. Copper-based fungicides and the antibiotic, streptomycin, are somewhat effective in controlling fire blight.

The copper fungicides are best applied at the green tip stage to help reduce the inoculum produced in carryover cankers on branches. Control of blossom blight is done by spraying with streptomycin during flowering. Always read and follow label instructions and precautions.