Fire Chief Cory Schmidt lists good things that happened in past year

By Jeff Bahr

During his address from City Hall Tuesday, Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt listed “several great events” the department has experienced during the past year.

“The first was the opening of a new Fire Station 4 in July,” he said. The new structure replaced the old station on State Street.

The project was funded almost entirely through a partnership with Menards, Schmidt said. “Besides being a new, larger and more modern station, the most important benefit for the Grand Island Fire Department and for the community is the location.”

In the new location, the department is able to serve more addresses in a travel time of four minutes or less, he said.

Schmidt also mentioned the purchase of a new fire engine, which went into service in October at Fire Station 1.

The addition of the new engine allowed for a 2000 fire engine to be rotated into reserve status, and a 1995 fire engine to be taken out of service. “The replacement of the 2000 model has given us a more reliable fire engine and should reduce the maintenance costs associated with our fleet.”