Fire Chief Cory Schmidt lists good things that happened in past year

By Jeff Bahr
During his address from City Hall Tuesday, Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt listed “several great events” the department has experienced during the past year.
“The first was the opening of a new Fire Station 4 in July,” he said. The new structure replaced the old station on State Street.
The project was funded almost entirely through a partnership with Menards, Schmidt said. “Besides being a new, larger and more modern station, the most important benefit for the Grand Island Fire Department and for the community is the location.”
In the new location, the department is able to serve more addresses in a travel time of four minutes or less, he said.
Schmidt also mentioned the purchase of a new fire engine, which went into service in October at Fire Station 1.
The addition of the new engine allowed for a 2000 fire engine to be rotated into reserve status, and a 1995 fire engine to be taken out of service. “The replacement of the 2000 model has given us a more reliable fire engine and should reduce the maintenance costs associated with our fleet.”
Recently, the Grand Island City Council approved an addition to Fire Station 2, he said. The addition will include the construction of private dormitories, office space and the installation of an automatic fire sprinkler system.
“This project will have several key benefits,” Schmidt said. “It will help prevent the spread of illness, increase privacy for employees and will better protect firefighters, equipment and the fire station in the event of a fire.”
Construction is expected to begin in late March or early April.
“Last week, we got some great news,” Schmidt said. With the support of Mayor Roger Steele and the City Council, the Fire Department received approval to apply for a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFER grant. SAFER stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.
“If we are awarded the grant, we will have the opportunity to add three firefighters to our department, which will help address the increasing call volume,” Schmidt said. “The grant would pay 100% of the salary and benefits for three firefighters for a three-year period.”
During his presentation, Schmidt thanked Steele for his leadership and the City Council and the community for its continued support.