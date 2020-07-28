A garage and a GMC Arcadia were totaled in a fire early Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of North Adams and North Front streets.
The garage, which was next to an alley, had its entrance onto North Adams. It was behind the residence at 1304 N. Front St.
The fire started in the garage and spread to the white Arcadia that was parked in front of it, said Grand Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman.
The blaze was reported at about 12:30 p.m. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire still is under investigation, Stutzman said.
Extinguishing the fire “took some doing. It was rolling pretty good,” he said.
It took some effort to put out because it was an old building and because a large evergreen tree in front of the garage caught fire. The blaze caught “that thing and really took off,” Stutzman said of the tree.
All four fire stations responded to the fire.
According to property records, the home is owned by Paul and Peggy Meyer. The car belonged to a woman who rents the house, he said. He declined to reveal her name.
A small explosion was heard during the fire. The popping noise came from various metals inside the car. “When the water hits them, they explode,” Stutzman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.