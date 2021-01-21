Fire destroys home south of Chapman

CHAPMAN — Fire destroyed a home and damaged two vehicles early Wednesday morning south of Chapman.

The modular house, at 712 Fifth Road, was about three miles south of Highway 30, said Francis McCulla, chief of the Chapman Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Firefighters arrived shortly after 3 a.m.

The fire was engulfed “when we pulled up. There was fire coming out of every part of the building, and it was already starting to collapse,” McCulla said.

Chapman volunteers were joined by Grand Island Rural Fire and the Central City Fire Department.

“I’d say we probably went through 10,000 gallons of water,” the chief said.

McCulla believes five people were inside when the fire started. All made it out safely. But a man cut his hand when he broke a window in one of the vehicles to get his cellphone to report the fire.

The cause of the fire was a heat lamp used to keep cats warm. The cat house was a separate structure near the back porch.

Firefighters got back to the station at about 8 a.m. Then, McCulla and the other firefighters had to go to work at their regular jobs.