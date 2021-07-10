Fire in one room of house causes $25,000 in smoke damage

Grand Island firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2309 Oklahoma Ave. at about 2:50 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters from all four Grand Island station houses responded to the blaze, which was extinguished within 10 minutes of their arrival.

No one was hurt, but firefighters battled heat fatigue due to temperatures in the 90s, said Scott Kuehl, a Grand Island Fire Department battalion chief.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire was confined to the contents of one room.

The house was occupied by two people. One of the occupants noticed smoke emanating from a room where the door was closed. Touching the door and feeling how hot the doorknob was, she did not open the door and immediately called 911.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was visibly coming from the house. Upon entering the structure, the fire was quickly put out.

There was extensive smoke damage to the structure. Fire department officials estimated the damage at $25,000.

At the time of the fire and for the next several hours, Grand Island firefighters, EMTs and paramedics were extremely busy and stressed as they also had to respond to seven emergency medical calls during that time.