Fire on West Koenig leaves structure unlivable

A cigarette butt was believed to be the cause of a fire Thursday afternoon at 1221 W. Koenig St.

No one was injured in the fire, which started at about 3:30 p.m. The structure, at the corner of South Adams and West Koenig, is a house that’s been turned into a duplex.

Thursday’s heavy winds didn’t hamper firefighters much, but the wind was a major factor in causing the fire, said Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But firefighters are leaning toward attributing the blaze to improperly discarded smoking materials outside the door of the upstairs apartment, Kuehl said.

That’s where the heavy damage was, “and that’s where the fire started,” Kuehl said.

Four occupants of the bottom floor were home at the time of the fire. “They’re the ones who noticed the fire” and called 911, Kuehl said.

The house is unlivable at this point because of major damage to the upstairs apartment and major water damage to the downstairs apartment, Kuehl said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

It took about half an hour to extinguish the fire because flames reached into the attic and above the garage.

The house has been added onto several times, Kuehl said, so firefighters had to check concealed spaces for possible fire.

According to property records, the building is owned by Donald and Linda Ressler.

Four engine companies and an ambulance responded to the scene.

