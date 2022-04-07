 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Fire on West Koenig leaves structure unlivable

  • 0
040722 House fire JRS 1.JPG

A structure fire broke out at 1221 W. Koenig around 3:30 pm on Thursday afternoon in Grand Island. High winds made the GIPD 's job tougher to put the blaze out.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

A cigarette butt was believed to be the cause of a fire Thursday afternoon at 1221 W. Koenig St.

No one was injured in the fire, which started at about 3:30 p.m. The structure, at the corner of South Adams and West Koenig, is a house that’s been turned into a duplex.

Thursday’s heavy winds didn’t hamper firefighters much, but the wind was a major factor in causing the fire, said Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl.

040722 House fire JRS 2.JPG

A structure fire broke out at 1221 W. Koenig around 3:30 pm on Thursday afternoon in Grand Island. High winds made the GIPD 's job tougher to get the blaze put out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But firefighters are leaning toward attributing the blaze to improperly discarded smoking materials outside the door of the upstairs apartment, Kuehl said.

That’s where the heavy damage was, “and that’s where the fire started,” Kuehl said.

Four occupants of the bottom floor were home at the time of the fire. “They’re the ones who noticed the fire” and called 911, Kuehl said.

The house is unlivable at this point because of major damage to the upstairs apartment and major water damage to the downstairs apartment, Kuehl said.

People are also reading…

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

It took about half an hour to extinguish the fire because flames reached into the attic and above the garage.

040722 House fire JRS 4.JPG

A structure fire broke out at 1221 W. Koenig around 3:30 pm on Thursday afternoon in Grand Island. High winds made the GIPD 's job tougher to get the blaze put out.

The house has been added onto several times, Kuehl said, so firefighters had to check concealed spaces for possible fire.

According to property records, the building is owned by Donald and Linda Ressler.

Four engine companies and an ambulance responded to the scene.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Pennsylvania women arrested near Aurora

Two Pennsylvania women arrested near Aurora

A search of the vehicle revealed more than 500 Oxycodone pills, more than 80 Adderall pills, more than 60 Alprazolam pills, 20 ounces of liquid Codeine and a half pound of marijuana.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows destruction in Kyiv region following Russian occupation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts