Fire Station 4 dedicated

In building a new fire station, the residents of Grand Island saved big money, thanks to Menards.
The new Fire Station 4, which was dedicated Wednesday, cost taxpayers only about $100,000, because of a deal Menards made with the city.
The station, 1130 N. North Road, replaces the Fire Station 4 that has operated at 3690 W. State St. for 25 years. That property was sold to Menards to allow for store expansion. In return, Menards reimbursed the city for the purchase of land for the new station and underwrote much of its construction cost.
Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said building the new station will provide better fire and emergency coverage across the entire city.
Unlike the old Fire Station 4, which consists of two buildings, the new station puts everything under one roof, Schmidt said. The new building offers greater efficiency and safety, he said.
The location is also better than the old Fire Station 4, Schmidt said.
In the mid-1990s, when the city was looking for a site for the new station, officials considered the North Road location.
At that time, it was felt that Grand Island would grow to the north.
In reality, the city expanded to the south and the west, Schmidt said. Now, about 25 years later, “here we are, where we wanted to be anyway,” Schmidt said.
With the new spot, the Fire Department will be able to get to more homes in less than four minutes, he said.
The city wanted to build a functional station that would better serve people, Schmidt said.
The new station, which has been open for two weeks, will normally house a crew of three.
But it has the capacity to accommodate six employees if the department expands.
The crew will primarily operate a “Quint,” which is a fire engine with an aerial ladder. But the three firefighters can also respond with an ambulance or a hazardous materials response unit.
The new station wouldn’t have been possible without Menards’ partnership, Schmidt said. A company paying for a fire station is unheard of, Schmidt said.
The new Fire Station 4 should have a long life, Schmidt said. A typical fire station lasts 50 years, he said.
In his remarks, Mayor Roger Steele said the opening of the “beautiful facility” is a culmination of planning, partnership and hard work by the city, Menards “and many generous partners.”
The building, Steele said, makes a magnificent statement about the nobleness of the firefighting profession, the “generosity of our city” and the “can-do spirit that exists in Grand Island.” People helping each other is what Grand Island is all about, he said.
In addition to Schmidt, Steele thanked Fire Operations Chief Tim Hiemer, Emergency Services Division Chief Russ Blackburn and Fire Prevention Chief Fred Hotz.
That group comprises the leadership team that instills in the department the core values of service, professionalism, integrity, innovation and teamwork. Steele also saluted Menards, the City Council and city staff members.
Steele said the station represents the commitment of the Grand Island Fire Department to respond to fires and medical emergencies, through bad weather and pandemics, 24 hours a day for generations to come.
Steele and Schmidt both commended developer Ray O’Connor, who provided the real estate for the fire station and the adjacent 911 center at the cost he originally paid for the land.
In addition to the mayor and City Council, Schmidt thanked City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz for his work.
Menards has “a sense of pride knowing that we were able to contribute to the community,” said Menards General Manager Daniel Hilkemann, who was one of the speakers.
Hilkemann thanked everyone who was involved for letting Menards take part in the community and be able to “help provide something we all can be proud of here in Grand Island.”
About 70 people, all of them wearing masks, attended the ceremony.
The blessing was provided by Mark Oberbeck, who is one of the Fire Department’s chaplains. Oberbeck is lead pastor at Northridge Church.
In the Fire Department’s version of ribbon-cutting, Steele used a Hurst Jaws of Life to cut a hose.
As part of the dedication, the department’s four-person honor guard raised the American flag on the station’s flagpole.
