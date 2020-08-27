Fire Station 4 dedicated

In building a new fire station, the residents of Grand Island saved big money, thanks to Menards.

The new Fire Station 4, which was dedicated Wednesday, cost taxpayers only about $100,000, because of a deal Menards made with the city.

The station, 1130 N. North Road, replaces the Fire Station 4 that has operated at 3690 W. State St. for 25 years. That property was sold to Menards to allow for store expansion. In return, Menards reimbursed the city for the purchase of land for the new station and underwrote much of its construction cost.

Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said building the new station will provide better fire and emergency coverage across the entire city.

Unlike the old Fire Station 4, which consists of two buildings, the new station puts everything under one roof, Schmidt said. The new building offers greater efficiency and safety, he said.

The location is also better than the old Fire Station 4, Schmidt said.

In the mid-1990s, when the city was looking for a site for the new station, officials considered the North Road location.

At that time, it was felt that Grand Island would grow to the north.