Fire Station No. 2 getting remodel in 2021

Grand Island’s Fire Station No. 2 will have some remodeling work done in 2021.

The project at 1720 N. Broadwell Ave. is expected to cost roughly $300,000.

A new office and separate bedrooms will be added, said Tim Hiemer, GIFD fire operations and training division chief.

“That’s the only station we have that doesn’t have separate sleeping quarters,” he said.

The fire station also will be getting a new fire sprinkler system to “bring it up to code.”

The new office is part of a greater remodeling effort.

“We’re redoing the existing area and opening it up,” Hiemer said. “We’re going to lose the captain’s office.”

Separate bedroom quarters are preferred as the fire station has become more diverse.

“Back when the station was built, it was a male-dominated workforce, and now we’re employing women,” Hiemer said.

It also helps as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Grand Island.

Like many city of Grand Island departments, GIFD has struggled with COVID-related absences and staffing issues.