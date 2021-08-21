 Skip to main content
Firefighter Combat Challenge continues today in Railside
Firefighter Combat Challenge continues today in Railside

The Firefighter Combat Challenge, which began Friday evening, concludes today (Saturday) in downtown Grand Island.

Known as “the fastest two minutes in sports,” the challenge is hosted by Grand Island Professional Firefighters and CrossFit GI.

Firefighters from across the country and Nebraska are competing in individual, tandem and relay races on a course that is comparable to what firefighters may see during a structure fire.

The individual competition and opening ceremonies took place Friday. Tandems and relays begin at noon today. The competition is on South Front Street between Locust and Walnut.

Competitors battle for the fastest times and to advance to the national event, which is scheduled for Oct. 21-24 at Salt Lake City, Utah.

