Firefighters' steak feed to benefit local kids

The Grand Island Professional Fire Fighters are trying a different format for its annual fundraiser benefiting local elementary school students.

From 6 until 9 p.m. Saturday at the Leiderkranz, 403 W. First St., the group will host a steak feed to raise money for winter coats for elementary kids at at-risk schools in Grand Island via Operation Warm.

Grand Island Professional Fire Fighters have worked with Operation Warm for nine years. The annual autumn fundraiser has garnered enough funding to provide around 100 coats for local kids each fall.

In its 22-year existence, nonprofit Operation Warm has provided 4 million coats to kids in more than 1,300 communities throughout North America. Operation Warm’s mission is to provide warmth, confidence and hope through basic need programs that connect underserved children to community resources they need to thrive.

The Grand Island Professional Fire Fighters Association represents more than 65 firefighters and emergency medical personnel in Grand Island.

Tickets for the Steak Feed are available online for $15. Tickets are $20 at the door. To order tickets online, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iaff-647-steak-feed-tickets-180350813137