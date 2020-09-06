Firing with a lot of horsepower

Patty Pulford, a mounted shooter from Sioux City, Iowa, is known to her friends as “Pistol Packin’ Potty Mouth” Patty.
Fortunately, her first ride was a good one Saturday, so people didn’t have to put up with her foul mouth.
Like other participants, Pulford says people who take part in cowboy mounted shooting support each other.
Pulford didn’t start riding horses until she was 19. She took up the sport because all of her friends were involved in it.
“I’ve got a lot of friends here today. Actually, we’re all like a big family,” Pulford said after competing at the Thompson Foods Open Air Arena.
It was her third year riding at the Nebraska State Fair.
“I like the camaraderie. Everybody gets along. Everybody’s friendly and helpful. You’re not competing against other people, You’re competing against yourself out there. So I think that’s what I like about it,” said Pulford, now 44.
In cowboy mounted shooting, the riders aim a handgun at balloons while quickly galloping around a course. Pulford’s horse is named Abby.
What are the keys to being good at it?
“Accuracy, speed and having fun,” Pulford said.
Veteran rider David Hassett, who lives two miles north of Cairo, also likes the sport’s family environment.
Multiple generations can take part, he says. “You can be as competitive as you want, or as relaxed as you want.”
The 6-foot-5 Hassett, who played football at Kansas State, stands tall on a horse.
Due to COVID-19, Hassett hasn’t competed much this summer in cowboy mounted shooting. “A lot of things have been canceled,” he said.
Hassett, 45, has been in the sport for 12 years. He’s the president of the Nebraska Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association.
He urges people to check out the sport “and come talk to us. It’s the funnest thing I’ve ever done on a horse.”
Nobody knows more about family participation than Adam Travis.
Thirteen members of his family made the trip this weekend from the Creston, Iowa, area. Twelve of them got on their horses and competed.
Some equine sports, like barrel racing, are geared toward women, Travis said.
Cowboy mounted shooting is different.
“The boys can do this. The girls can do it. Even my dad, who’s in his 60s, will do it today,” he said.
It’s open to people of any age.
Aspiring young riders can’t wait until they’re 12. At that point, they can petition officials of the sport for permission to participate. Younger kids, known as wranglers, can ride the course but they can’t fire a weapon.
Travis’ 12-year-old son, Lane, was happy to be firing away Saturday. Another son, 10-year-old Tyler, is looking forward to his 12th birthday. Young riders exercise safety and practice at home before they compete, Travis said.
This is Travis’ third time at the Nebraska State Fair. Last year, he won a saddle that he wears “with a lot of pride,” he says.
Travis has heard that cowboy mounted riding is the fastest-growing equine sport in the nation.
People who’ve grown up with horses pick up the sport quicker, Travis said. But you’ve still got to be able to hit the balloons. Competitors who miss a balloon are penalized five seconds.
“If you miss a balloon you’re setting yourself back quite a little bit,” Travis said.
On the course, each rider fires 10 shots — five from each gun. The single-action revolvers are loaded with crimped shells that are full of gunpowder. The powder is fired about 15 feet. “So there’s no projectile that’s going to hit somebody in the crowd,” Travis said.
The sport combines two favorite activities of outdoors-minded people — riding a horse and shooting.
“And family. That’s my biggest thing. Your whole family can be involved,” Travis said.
