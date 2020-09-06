Firing with a lot of horsepower

It’s open to people of any age.

Aspiring young riders can’t wait until they’re 12. At that point, they can petition officials of the sport for permission to participate. Younger kids, known as wranglers, can ride the course but they can’t fire a weapon.

Travis’ 12-year-old son, Lane, was happy to be firing away Saturday. Another son, 10-year-old Tyler, is looking forward to his 12th birthday. Young riders exercise safety and practice at home before they compete, Travis said.

This is Travis’ third time at the Nebraska State Fair. Last year, he won a saddle that he wears “with a lot of pride,” he says.

Travis has heard that cowboy mounted riding is the fastest-growing equine sport in the nation.

People who’ve grown up with horses pick up the sport quicker, Travis said. But you’ve still got to be able to hit the balloons. Competitors who miss a balloon are penalized five seconds.

“If you miss a balloon you’re setting yourself back quite a little bit,” Travis said.