First area frost likely this week; harvest continues ahead of normal

Heading into October, a frost advisory was out for the early morning hours Tuesday as temperatures as low as 32 to 37 could result in frost in Valley, Greeley, Sherman, Dawson and Gosper counties, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
Cooler weather is in the forecast this week after a warm spell during mid-September that saw Grand Island reach a high of 92 degrees on Saturday.
Only a trace of rain was recorded Sunday as a cold front brought Grand Island’s high temperature for the day to 70.
Only 1.24 inches of rain was recorded in the early part of the month, leaving the rest of September dry and continuing a prolonged dry spell since Grand Island’s rainy July, putting the area into a moderate drought, according to the weather service.
For the week ending Sunday, Nebraska corn condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 20% fair, 44% good and 19% excellent. Corn mature was 80%, well ahead of the 48% last year and the 65% five-year average. Harvested was 14%, ahead of the 7% last year and the 10% average.
Soybean condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 22% fair, 45% good and 16% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 92%, well ahead of the 69% last year and the 80% average. Harvested was 29%, well ahead of the 4% last year and the 13% average.
Winter wheat planted was 60%, behind 65% last year and 66% average. Emerged was 15%, near the 16% last year, but behind the 27% average.
Sorghum condition rated 5% very poor, 8% poor, 29% fair, 35% good and 23% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 98%, similar to the 97% both last year and average. Mature was 71%, well ahead of the 33% last year and the 56% average. Harvested was 7%, ahead of the 1% last year, but near the 9% average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 13% very poor, 21% poor, 25% fair, 39% good and 2% excellent.
The weather service said that late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning temperatures will dip as low as 36-37 degrees in mainly far northern/northwest local counties (such as Valley/Greeley/Dawson). This could be just cold enough to promote patchy frost if winds are light enough and skies clear, the weather service said.
Late Thursday night and early Friday morning looks like the overall best frost potential of the week for the weather service’s 36-county coverage area as a whole with some areas possibly seeing the first freeze of the year and the potential for widespread frost as the temperatures are projected to bottom out between 30 and 36 degrees.
For Grand Island, Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 60 and areas of frost after 5 a.m., with a low of about 34.
For Friday, widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m., with a high near 63 and a low of about 42.
Saturday’s high will be near 68 with a low of around 40. Sunday’s high will be near 62 with a low of about 40. Monday’s high will be near 69.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that topsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 40% short, 39% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 23% very short, 35% short, 41% adequate and 1% surplus.
With the dry conditions, good fall rains would be welcomed to help replenish subsoil moisture supplies before winter’s hard freeze.
For the Grand Island area, the weather service said that Tuesday will see a high near 77. It will be breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
It will be mostly clear Tuesday night with a low or about 51. Winds will be from the west northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 73. It will be breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Wednesday’s night low will be about 40.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.