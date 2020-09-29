First area frost likely this week; harvest continues ahead of normal

Sorghum condition rated 5% very poor, 8% poor, 29% fair, 35% good and 23% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 98%, similar to the 97% both last year and average. Mature was 71%, well ahead of the 33% last year and the 56% average. Harvested was 7%, ahead of the 1% last year, but near the 9% average.

Pasture and range conditions rated 13% very poor, 21% poor, 25% fair, 39% good and 2% excellent.

The weather service said that late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning temperatures will dip as low as 36-37 degrees in mainly far northern/northwest local counties (such as Valley/Greeley/Dawson). This could be just cold enough to promote patchy frost if winds are light enough and skies clear, the weather service said.

Late Thursday night and early Friday morning looks like the overall best frost potential of the week for the weather service’s 36-county coverage area as a whole with some areas possibly seeing the first freeze of the year and the potential for widespread frost as the temperatures are projected to bottom out between 30 and 36 degrees.

For Grand Island, Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 60 and areas of frost after 5 a.m., with a low of about 34.

For Friday, widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m., with a high near 63 and a low of about 42.