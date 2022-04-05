First ballots go out for May primary election; early voting starts April 11

Early voting for May’s primary election starts Monday, April 11, in Hall County.

Roughly 1,100 ballots were sent out Monday and should be arriving to voters Friday, said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet.

“Applications we’ve had from people on file, starting back in January of this year, we’ve processed and we will put about 1,100 ballots in the mail today,” Overstreet said Monday, April 4. “People who had applied for a ballot to be mailed to them and already had it on file will probably be receiving those by the end of the week, I hope.”

In-person early voting starts Monday, April 11, at Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., in Grand Island.

“People who want to walk in and vote or get a take-out ballot can do so starting next Monday on April 11th,” Overstreet said.

Early voting takes place through May 9, just before the May 10 primary election.

To receive a ballot early, registered Hall County voters must completed a signed application.

“We need a signature from everybody,” Overstreet said. “It’s not any different really than voting from a polling place where you have to sign into the roster book. They’ll sign it and we’ll process it.”

A new early voting service window at the Election Commissioner’s office will be put to use for the first time with this season’s election.

“It took a long time coming, and the state helped pay for that, which is good. It’s not just county taxpayers paying for it,” Overstreet said. “I think it should serve the public really well.”

Sample ballots for the May 10 primary election are available for viewing on the website Nebraska Voter Check, at ne.gov/go/votercheck.

Overstreet reminds voters that a primary election is “really a runoff for the parties.”

“You’re not going to see all of the candidates in every single race. You’re going to see the candidates in your party that you’re registered,” she explained.

For example, people who are registered as Republicans will only see Republican candidates in partisan races, which are mainly federal, state and some county races.

Everyone will see all candidates for the non-partisan races, such as Grand Island mayor and city council and school board races, which will all advance to the primary.

Updated voter registration cards were sent out countywide, the first time such a mailing has occurred in two decades, said Overstreet.

For some voters, finding out what party they had registered as was a surprise.

“Some people follow a particular candidate, so they may change their party affiliation before a primary and then change it back after, to get ready for general, and maybe some people did that and forgot to change back.” she said. “They saw that on their card and we’ve had people coming in and correcting their party affiliation.”

Overstreet warns if your sample ballot doesn’t have the candidates you’re interested in for this election, you must come in before you get your official ballot and change your affiliation.

This can be done electronically before April 22, and in-person through May 2.

Nebraska Voter Check also shows voters’ polling sites.

This is important, as 40% of Hall County voters will report to a new polling site following countywide redistricting that took place in 2021.

An additional phone line is being put in at the elections office to handle anticipated increased call volume, Overstreet said.

“I would really encourage people to check sooner rather than later what polling place they’re at and also what political subdivisions they’ll be voting on,” she said.

Because it’s a primary election, Overstreet expects an “anemic turnout” in May.

“Traditionally, we have 30% to 35%,” she said. “That might bump up a little bit because of the mayor’s race, but based on the number of applications for early voting we’ve seen so far, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a whopping turnout.”

For more information on voting in the Hall County 2022 primary election on May 10, visit www.hallcountyne.gov.

