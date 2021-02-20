First Christian Church taking soup, cinnamon roll orders

The ladies of First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th St., are offering Soup to Go again this year.

Homemade chili and chicken noodle soup are available to order for $5.50 per quart or three quarts for $15. Also available are frosted cinnamon rolls for $5 for a pan of six.

Orders may be called in to the church office at 308-382-6738 through Tuesday.

The soup and rolls will be available to pick up at the church between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 2. Orders can be paid for in advance by sending a check to the church office so no money will need to be exchanged the day of pickup.

The orders will be delivered to your vehicle so there will be no need to get out. Use the west side of the church to pick up your order.