First influenza death reported in Central District Health Department area in two years

A woman who died recently was the first influenza-related death in the area in the last two years, reports the Central District Health Department.
“The woman, who was in her 70s, had been vaccinated for influenza. This unfortunate event serves as a reminder that influenza can be serious,” according to a news release from the CDHD, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
Influenza, often called the flu, is caused by a virus that spreads person-to-person through large and small droplets in the air and on surfaces. Symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, headache, extreme tiredness and muscle aches. Vomiting and diarrhea also may occur, especially in children.
Recovery is rapid with fever usually resolving within three to four days and other symptoms within approximately seven days.
The risk for complications and hospitalizations from influenza is higher among people 65 and older, pregnant and post-partum women, children younger than 5, and people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions.
“It is important to note that the same measures used to ‘flatten the COVID-19 curve’ halted influenza spread,” according to Central District Health. “Influenza was virtually nonexistent for the 2020-2021 season likely because people were wearing masks, staying home more often and not socializing.”
The most effective way to combat this virus is to get an influenza vaccination. Studies have demonstrated a variety of benefits to influenza vaccination, including fewer illnesses, medical visits, ICU and hospital admissions and days in the ICU and hospital.
Influenza vaccinations are recommended annually for most people six months and older. Vaccination is particularly important for persons at increased risk for severe illness and complications from influenza.
CDHD offers influenza and COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Thursday clinics running until 6 p.m. You also can get both vaccines at most local pharmacies and health care providers’ offices. For more information log onto www.cdhd.ne.gov or call 308-385-5175.