Three landowners and a host of area businesses combined to provide First Light child advocacy center with its new location.

First Light now owns an office that was donated by Michael Staenberg of the St. Louis-based Staenberg Group and Ray and Jennifer O'Connor of Grand Island. The 3,411-square-foot office condominium was appraised at $550,000.

First Light's new home is at 3535 W. 13th St., behind Sportsman's Warehouse, HomeGoods and Planet Fitness. The organization moved into the new digs on April 19.

First Light rented its previous location at 2335 N. Webb Road. In its new home, First Light has more office space.

"Our new location allows us to expand our services," said Josie Lindell, First Light executive director.

Twenty-two local businesses donated material and labor for the new office.

"For all of these businesses to come together and support us so we can continue to meet community needs is very huge," Lindell said.

First Light interviews children who are victims of abuse or sexual assault, have witnessed a violent crime or were placed in a drug-endangered environment. They may have also been recovered from a kidnapping.

The interviews, which are recorded, are used to prosecute perpetrators of child abuse and neglect. The process benefits the victims by limiting the number of times a child is interviewed.

First Light works with children 3 to 18, but most of those interviewed are 7 to 13.

First Light was formerly known as the Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center. The new name refers to "the first light toward hope and healing."

Based in Grand Island, First Light serves a 10-county area. In addition to Hall, those counties are Howard, Hamilton, Merrick, Garfield, Greeley, Clay, Nuckollls, Wester and Wheeler.

A nonprofit agency, First Light does not receive funding from United Way.

First Light hopes to get a mental health therapist working in its building. Right now, it takes four to eight weeks for young people served by First Light to see a mental health therapist. Having a therapist on-site would provide easier access, Lindell said.

"We are also going to be opening up a triage space for kids," Lindell said.

Sometimes, when kids are removed from their homes, the Department of Health and Human Services has to find somewhere for them to go after the interviews are conducted.

While waiting for placement, those kids may have to stay at the Grand Island Police Department or DHHS.

The triage space "would allow the kids to come here in a more neutral environment while a placement is found for them," Lindell said. First Light will provide food and clothing for a stay of several hours. The young people would not stay overnight.

Last month, First Light received a $5,850 grant from the local Youth Philanthropy Board.

That money was used to pay for new lobby furniture, as well as updated booklets for law enforcement and parents and fidget devices for young people to use while waiting.

First Light is also receiving a Community Development Block Grant of $23,900 through the city of Grand Island. That money won't be available until this fall or winter.

It will go toward the mental health and triage space, as well as updated medical equipment, Lindell said.

Businesses that donated material and labor were Armbruster Electric, Computer Gurus, Creative Cabinets, Essink Brothers Drywall, Island Glass, Island Heating & Air, JSK Construction, Ken's Appliance, Kleint's Building and Construction, Lilienthal Cabinets, Mid Plains Construction, Midwest Alarm Services, Nebraska Fire Sprinkler, Peters Painting, Platte Valley Communications, Sam's Club, Sewer Rooter & Plumbing, Sherwin-Williams, Tri-City Sign Co., Walmart North and South and Yellow Van Cleaning and Restoration.

On June 30, First Light will host its annual "Fore the Kids" golf tournament at Indianhead Golf Club. To register, email admin@cn-cac.org or call the office at 308-385-5238 during business hours.