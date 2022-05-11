First Light’s fundraiser surpasses $100,000

First Light Child Advocacy Center hopes to raise enough money to hire new employees, as well as build a new building.

“We’re bursting at the seams,” says Shannon Krejci, executive director of the child advocacy center.

Last year, First Light interviewed 317 children, 75% of whom were victims of child sexual abuse, child pornography, child exploitation and/or sex trafficking.

COVID-19 led to a significant increase in the number of abused children, Krejci said.

First Light has four employees, including Krejci. She doesn’t want to see the increased workload “burn out employees,” she said.

Working with children up to 18, First Light interviews victims of abuse. The interviews are used to prosecute perpetrators of child abuse and neglect. The process benefits the victim by limiting the number of times a child is interviewed. Video and audio recordings are made of the interview.

First Light, which used to be called Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, launched a campaign earlier this year called “Make a Difference.”

That campaign will continue every year. The goal is to raise $100,000 annually.

This year, $102,000 has been raised.

On April 27, the “Make a Difference” campaign received a boost when members of the Bosselman family donated $50,000.

Krejci expressed thanks to Jennifer and Ray O’Connor, who chair the campaign. The O’Connors have also helped the effort financially.

Krejci would like to hire a trauma-focused therapist, who will work at First Light and serve “at no cost to the children we see,” she said.

She would also like to hire additional staff members.

First Light, a nonprofit agency, works closely with law enforcement. In addition to local police officers and sheriff’s deputies, members of the Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security and FBI have brought children to First Light to be interviewed. Victims also are brought in by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. At times, prosecutors from county attorney’s offices have sat in on interviews.

Headquartered in Grand Island, First Light serves a 10-county area. In addition to Hall, those counties are Howard, Hamilton, Merrick, Garfield, Greeley, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster and Wheeler.

First Light is at 2335 N. Webb Road. For information about the campaign, call 308-385-5238. The website is at www.FirstLightcncac.com.

