First National Bank of Omaha awards grant to Grow Grand Island

This award is part of $817,000 in Impact Grants given to 45 nonprofit organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and Texas. This round of grants support programs related to education and workforce development, with the intent to help individuals in the bank’s communities become economically self-sufficient.

“At FNBO, we envision a future where all our communities are strong and successful. To achieve that vision, every individual must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities that help them improve their overall financial wellbeing,” said Alec Gorynski, FNBO vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy. “That’s why our Impact Grant Program focuses on the long-term success of our communities by directing our investments to community partners who are working to create pathways to financial well-being for our neighbors.”