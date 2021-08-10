First Presbyterian Church working toward new playground

The church is hoping Sunday’s fundraiser will put the drive over the top.

Not many churches have the expansive green space that First Presbyterian does, he said. The church would like to see the playground and green space used by people who live in the area, as well as the congregation.

Oberg, who is organizing the car show, is a third-generation member of First Presbyterian.

He has organized fundraisers for 25 consecutive years. Beneficiaries have included Habitat for Humanity, Hero Flight, an orphanage in Ukraine, the local dive and rescue team and a drone for the Grand Island Police Department.

Most of the funds have been generated by the annual Fonner Park Car Show, held each April.

Several years ago, some of the proceeds went to the First Presbyterian playground.

Officially, Oberg’s event will be called the Carownervirus II “Second Shot” Car Show. That name is a playful reference to COVID-19 and vaccines. Last year’s event was called the Carownervirus Car Show.