First Presbyterian Church working toward new playground

The members of First Presbyterian Church hope a fundraiser Sunday will play a big role in improving the church’s playground area.
The playground, which is about 35 years old, is primarily used by the church’s preschool program.
Sunday’s fundraiser will be both a car show and an old-time carnival.
The carnival will feature a lot of simple children’s games, as well as two bouncy houses.
Lunch will be provided. Sloppy joes, beans, chips and water will be served, in exchange for a freewill offering.
Car show organizer Danny Oberg hopes to attract more than 100 vehicles. Food vendors and the Anna Street Trolley will be part of the car show.
Proceeds from both events will go toward the new playground.
The current playground is in disrepair, said Nancy Grimes, chair of the Presbyterian Preschool Playground Committee.
“We’re looking to move toward an all-steel, all-inclusive playground that all children will be able to use,” Grimes said. “No matter what kind of physical, emotional or visual handicaps that they have, they’ll be able to utilize the playground.”
The church’s preschool, which operates during the school year, is nonprofit.
“Since 1977, it’s been set up as an outreach to our community,” Grimes said.
The preschool, which is licensed to handle 60 children, serves kids age 3 to 5. Scholarships are available for children who need financial help.
Sunday’s two activities will be held in the vast green area behind the church. The trees provide a lot of shade.
“The weather should be great. And we’re just looking forward to a lot of people coming. It’s for a good cause,” Grimes said.
The church expects the new playground will cost about $50,000.
Toward that goal, a $5,000 grant has been received from the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.
A number of local organizations have contributed gift cards and donations for Sunday’s fundraiser. They are JBS, the two Grand Island Walmarts, both Super Savers, Sam’s Club, Arby’s, Chesterman Co. Coca-Cola Bottling, Kerry’s Grocery in Dannebrog and Central Plains Softball League in Dannebrog.
The Rev. Kevin Geurink, the church’s pastor, appreciates the committee’s leadership in raising the funds.
For several years, the church has had some money earmarked for upgrading the playground. But it’s not enough. Grimes and other members of the committee said, “Hey, let’s get the ball rolling,” Geurink said.
The church is hoping Sunday’s fundraiser will put the drive over the top.
Not many churches have the expansive green space that First Presbyterian does, he said. The church would like to see the playground and green space used by people who live in the area, as well as the congregation.
Oberg, who is organizing the car show, is a third-generation member of First Presbyterian.
He has organized fundraisers for 25 consecutive years. Beneficiaries have included Habitat for Humanity, Hero Flight, an orphanage in Ukraine, the local dive and rescue team and a drone for the Grand Island Police Department.
Most of the funds have been generated by the annual Fonner Park Car Show, held each April.
Several years ago, some of the proceeds went to the First Presbyterian playground.
Officially, Oberg’s event will be called the Carownervirus II “Second Shot” Car Show. That name is a playful reference to COVID-19 and vaccines. Last year’s event was called the Carownervirus Car Show.
Oberg, born in Aurora, has lived in Grand Island since 1972. When he was a youngster, his family came to Grand Island every year to visit his grandparents and other relatives. When he was 15 and living in Indiana, he decided he was going to live in Grand Island as an adult.
“I love Grand Island,” he said.
Oberg believes everyone has a gift or a passion given by God. His passion is classic cars, which he has used to raise funds for those who need help.
In Grand Island, “if you have a good cause, the community gets behind it,” he said.
Oberg will be the DJ at Sunday’s car show.
“Danny’s a member of our church and he’s a very compassionate, caring, giving person,” Grimes said.
What Oberg has done for the preschool in the past has been “amazing,” she said. “But this particular fundraiser is close to everyone’s heart, including his.”