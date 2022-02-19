First robot surgery performed at CHI Health St. Franics

The surgery team at CHI Health St. Francis performed its first robotic-assisted surgery on Friday.

General surgeon Dr. Anton Simorov safely and successfully removed a patient’s gallbladder during the inaugural outpatient procedure. The new daVinci Xi surgical system is a first for Grand Island.

“Just as expected, the surgery went well. My patient will be going home this afternoon and can go back to work on Monday,” Simorov said in a news release.

The potential benefits of robotic-assisted surgeries are documented, including a shorter hospital stay, less blood loss, fewer complications, less need for narcotic pain medicine, a faster recovery and smaller incisions associated with minimal scarring.

“Instead of a large incision, we operate through several tiny holes less than one centimeter in length. Because of the small incisions, there is less blood loss, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times,” Simorov said.