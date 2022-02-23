Fischer: 2022 could be stressful year for Nebraskans

Fischer also said the low unemployment rate makes it difficult to “attract new businesses or grow existing businesses in a climate, like that, where you can’t get help.”

“In the past, I would hear a lot about job training, and how are we going to develop skills in our workforce,” she said. “Now it’s just finding workers.”

Fischer, who serves on the Senate’s Agriculture Committee, said her Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act is making progress in the Senate. She is leading a group of bipartisan lawmakers on the legislation that will facilitate price discovery and address the lack of transparency in the cattle market.

Her bill has the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, which has said that Nebraska cattle producers have seen significant market disruptions that has affected the nation’s slaughter capacity as well market prices.

A concerning factor to both consumers and cattle producers is the subsequent spread between retail beef prices and the money received by cattle producers. Those retail prices are a large contributing factor for the rise of inflation.