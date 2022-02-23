Fischer: 2022 could be stressful year for Nebraskans

It could be a stressful year for Nebraskans as the state heads into a post-COVID-19 pandemic economy fraught with low unemployment, supply chain issues and inflation, according to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.
Fischer was in Grand Island Tuesday as part of her visit to communities across the state.
While in Grand Island, Fischer visited with community leaders about the ongoing progress at Fonner Park and with Prairie Commons officials about progress at that development.
At Fonner Park, Fischer was briefed about planned infrastructure improvements there. Currently, Fonner Park is celebrating the beginning of the horse racing season. It is also home of the Heartland Events Center, the Nebraska State Fair, and some of the nation’s most prized livestock facilities.
Also, Fonner Park is working on a casino complex there that will give the facility a more stable year-round destination presence.
Recently, the 1868 State Fair Foundation sponsored a long-term study of Fonner Park’s needs. Infrastructure improvements, such as drainage, were recognized as long-term investments that will improve the facility as a national draw for national livestock shows and other events.
Community leaders told Fischer that these investments will have a positive economic effect for, not only Grand Island’s economy, but also for central Nebraska.
Fischer also toured Prairie Commons, which has experienced rapid growth during the last five years with a new hospital, medical offices and the Tabitha retirement development on the property. Plans are underway to add residential and commercial developments at the site.
“It’s just good to be out in the state and be able to see what’s happening in our communities,” Fischer said. “Important things are going on here in Grand Island. I’m meeting with community leaders to get a better understanding of the business climate, how inflation is hitting the city and the area, and to look at future growth opportunities.”
During her visits to Nebraska communities, one of things she is hearing from community leaders and from the state’s citizens is how inflation is affecting consumer spending, business and the economy.
“We’re seeing such a large increase in inflation,” Fischer said. “That hits everybody. That’s a tax on everybody. When you have inflation that now is over 7%, a lot of people feel that it is higher than that.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly half of the more than 7% increase in inflation is contributed to rising gasoline costs. Nebraska AAA said that gasoline prices are up more than 70 cents per gallon from a year ago. Those gas prices could even go higher as the price of oil increases due to international turmoil.
Another big factor affecting inflation is the price of used cars and pickups, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics says contribute more than a 37% impact on the increase in the current rate of inflation. Another impact of inflation that consumers, agriculture and business are feeling is the rise in prices of natural gas. Natural gas prices skyrocketed recently and consumers saw a hefty increase in their gas bill.
Other costs inflation is affecting, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are the cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs, along with cost of new vehicles, and tobacco and smoking products.
Also, Fischer said, low unemployment throughout the state is hampering business growth.
According to Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and who was hosting Fischer’s visit to Grand Island, the unemployment rate for Grand Island’s MSA in December was 1.4%, which was up from November when the unemployment rate was 1.2%. Johnson said the downside of the low rate of unemployment is that of the 42,924 people in the workforce, 42,318 are employed.
Fischer said Nebraska’s unemployment rate is also below 2%, which is the lowest in the nation.
“That’s not always a good thing,” she said on low unemployment. “It’s good that people are looking for work, but it’s extremely hard on businesses to try and find help.”
Fischer also said the low unemployment rate makes it difficult to “attract new businesses or grow existing businesses in a climate, like that, where you can’t get help.”
“In the past, I would hear a lot about job training, and how are we going to develop skills in our workforce,” she said. “Now it’s just finding workers.”
Fischer, who serves on the Senate’s Agriculture Committee, said her Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act is making progress in the Senate. She is leading a group of bipartisan lawmakers on the legislation that will facilitate price discovery and address the lack of transparency in the cattle market.
Her bill has the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, which has said that Nebraska cattle producers have seen significant market disruptions that has affected the nation’s slaughter capacity as well market prices.
A concerning factor to both consumers and cattle producers is the subsequent spread between retail beef prices and the money received by cattle producers. Those retail prices are a large contributing factor for the rise of inflation.
“In Nebraska, we have a unique situation because we represent all sectors of the meat industry,” Fischer said. “We have cow-calf producers, we have large and small feedlots. We have three of the four big packers. I want all those segments to be successful and profitable. But we need market transparency. We need to have that market information available. We can only do that, I believe, through negotiated cash sales.”
Along with the problems in the livestock industry, Fischer said inflation, when it comes to the inputs farmers and ranchers need to grow crops and raise livestock, along with higher energy costs and transportation difficulties, will put a strain of farmers and ranchers this year, not counting an ongoing drought.