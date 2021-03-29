Fischer applauds USDA pandemic assistance for producers

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is applauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture announcement of its plan to spend the funding Congress has allocated to the department through prior COVID-19 relief packages.

“USDA’s plan to support our farmers and producers includes many of the key priorities I advocated for during negotiations,” Fischer said. “Nebraska ag has felt the impact of economic disruptions from COVID-19. This much-needed relief will help get the heart of our state’s economy back on track.”

She said USDA announced at least $6 billion toward new and existing programs using funding allocated in the CARES Act, which was signed into law in March 2020 and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act enacted in December 2020.

These include additional direct payments for cattle producers who were not able to sell cattle during the spring and assistance to producers who were forced to euthanize livestock.

Fischer said the announcement also paves the way for biofuels producers to receive the much needed relief they have sought since the pandemic began.