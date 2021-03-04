Fischer introduces Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021

Legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Senate that seeks to restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021.

The legislation would establish regional cash minimums and equip producers with more market information.

Fischer said she is reintroducing this bill with bipartisan support.

“It will help facilitate price discovery and provide cattle producers with the information they need to make informed marketing decisions,” she said. “I am committed to working across the aisle to advance the bill forward this Congress.”

Wyden said cattle ranchers and rural economies have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“That economic fallout gets compounded for Oregon producers who face both a lack of processing facilities and opaque cattle markets that add up to a serious disadvantage,” he said. “This detailed and common-sense bipartisan bill would provide our state’s rural producers the transparency and accountability they need to negotiate fair prices, stay in business and continue generating jobs throughout Oregon.”