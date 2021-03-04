Fischer introduces Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021

Legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Senate that seeks to restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021.
The legislation would establish regional cash minimums and equip producers with more market information.
Fischer said she is reintroducing this bill with bipartisan support.
“It will help facilitate price discovery and provide cattle producers with the information they need to make informed marketing decisions,” she said. “I am committed to working across the aisle to advance the bill forward this Congress.”
Wyden said cattle ranchers and rural economies have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“That economic fallout gets compounded for Oregon producers who face both a lack of processing facilities and opaque cattle markets that add up to a serious disadvantage,” he said. “This detailed and common-sense bipartisan bill would provide our state’s rural producers the transparency and accountability they need to negotiate fair prices, stay in business and continue generating jobs throughout Oregon.”
Nebraska is one of the leading cattle producing states. All cattle and calves in Nebraska as of Jan. 1 totaled 6.85 million head, up 1% from Jan. 1, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska also ranked first in commercial cattle slaughter in 2020, with 6,982,000 head; second in 2020 beef and veal exports, $1,296,170,000; second in all cattle and calves on Jan. 1, 6,850,000 head; second in all cattle on feed on Jan. 1, 2,720,000 head; and second in 2020 commercial red meat production, 7,910,900,000 pounds.
William Rhea III, president of the Nebraska cattlemen, said that cattle market transparency and fed cattle market price discovery have been headline issues for Nebraska Cattlemen members over the majority of the past decade.
Items in Fischer’s bill, such as the cattle contract library and clarification of USDA-LMR confidentiality guidelines to avoid nonreporting of USDA-LMR collected data, will aid in increasing cattle market transparency for all producers, Rhea said.
“Additionally, directing USDA-AMS to establish regionally negotiated cash, plus negotiated grid marketing volume minimum thresholds will enhance price discovery for the betterment of all cattle producers,” he said.
Lee Reichmuth, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association Region VII (Nebraska and Iowa) board member, said he supports Fischer’s legislation.
“As a Nebraska cattle producer, I echo the same sentiments expressed by Senator Fischer on the impacts to our livelihood,” Reichmuth said.
The bill builds off the recommendations provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its Boxed Beef and Fed Cattle Price Spread Investigation Report and discussions producers across the U.S. are having in response to historically low cattle prices and a dysfunctional marketplace, he said.
“Senator Fischer and her team condensed years’ worth of industry discussion into an economically solid and proven piece of legislation that will put us on the path to a more competitive business landscape,” Reichmuth said.
Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said transparency in cattle markets continues to be an issue of great concern to many Farm Bureau members.
“Market transparency has been the overarching goal of our policy discussions on this topic for years,” McHargue said. “We’re excited that Sen. Deb Fischer’s Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021 offers needed reforms and looks to bring transparency back to the cattle marketplace.”
Fischer first introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act in 2020.
The legislation will:
— Establish regional mandatory minimum thresholds of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trades to enable price discovery in cattle marketing regions. It will require the secretary of agriculture in consultation with the chief economist, to establish regionally sufficient levels of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trade, seek public comment on those levels, then implement them.
— Require USDA to create and maintain a publicly available library of marketing contracts between packers and producers in a manner that ensures confidentiality.
— Mandate that packers report to USDA the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days and require USDA to report this information on a daily basis.
— Prohibit the USDA from using confidentiality as a justification for not reporting and make clear that USDA must report all LMR information and must do so in a manner that ensures confidentiality.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo, is introducing companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.