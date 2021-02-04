Fischer supports Vilsack as next ag secretary

n Require USDA to create and maintain a library of marketing contracts between packers and producers, and require packers to supply this information to USDA.

n Make clear that all information should be reported in a manner that ensures confidentiality, and note, “Nothing in this section permits the Secretary, or any officer or employee of the Secretary, to withhold from the public the information (required to be reported under LMR).”

n Mandate that a packer reports the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days. This requirement already exists for the swine industry.

At the time the bill was introduced, Fischer said the past few years had been very difficult for producers, due to tough conditions and big market disruptions such as the Holcomb plant fire and the outbreak of COVID-19.

Last summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture concluded its investigation into potential market manipulation in the cattle industry following a fire at a Tyson Foods plant in Holcomb, Kan., and the pandemic.

Fischer introduced her legislation after that investigation.