Fischer supports Vilsack as next ag secretary

Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is supporting Tom Vilsack’s nomination to be the next secretary of agriculture.
A former Iowa governor, Vilsack served as secretary of agriculture during the Obama administration.
Fisher questioned Vilsack on Tuesday when he appeared before members of the committee.
“I will support his nomination and work with him to provide certainty for Nebraska agriculture,” Fischer said.
She said she met with Vilsack last month to discuss the issues important to Nebraska’s ag producers.
“He committed to working with me on key issues such as the lack of price discovery in cattle markets and updating beef labeling policies,” Fischer said.
Last year, Fischer introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2020.
The legislation would restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market by establishing regional negotiated cash minimums and equipping producers with more market information.
The act would:
n Establish regional mandatory minimum thresholds of negotiated cash trades to enable price discovery in cattle marketing regions. It requires the secretary of agriculture to establish regionally sufficient levels of negotiated cash trade, seek public comment on those levels, then implement them.
n Require USDA to create and maintain a library of marketing contracts between packers and producers, and require packers to supply this information to USDA.
n Make clear that all information should be reported in a manner that ensures confidentiality, and note, “Nothing in this section permits the Secretary, or any officer or employee of the Secretary, to withhold from the public the information (required to be reported under LMR).”
n Mandate that a packer reports the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days. This requirement already exists for the swine industry.
At the time the bill was introduced, Fischer said the past few years had been very difficult for producers, due to tough conditions and big market disruptions such as the Holcomb plant fire and the outbreak of COVID-19.
Last summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture concluded its investigation into potential market manipulation in the cattle industry following a fire at a Tyson Foods plant in Holcomb, Kan., and the pandemic.
Fischer introduced her legislation after that investigation.
“It will ensure there are a sufficient number of cash transactions to facilitate price discovery, and equip producers with more price information to assist them with their marketing decisions,” she said.
Her legislation has been supported by state agricultural groups, such as the Nebraska Cattlemen and the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Vilsack said he was open to suggestions concerning country-of-origin labeling.
In 2015, the U.S. Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling law was repealed because of concerns involving U.S trading partners Canada and Mexico, as well as the World Trade Organization.
The Lincoln-based Organization for Competitive Market has called on President Joe Biden to follow up with his “Made in America” executive order, which strengthens U.S. purchasing regulations and ensures U.S. workers a future.
In a letter to Biden, Mike Eby, OCM executive director, said because of COOL’s repeal, “USA beef is no longer distinguishable from imported beef.”
“How then can American family farmers and ranchers participate in, much less benefit from, your order?” Eby asked.
He is asking for Biden’s administration or Congress to reinstate mandatory country-of-origin labeling. He wrote Biden that OCM hopes to work with his administration “to ensure that American family-owned cattle farmers and ranchers can participate in building a future you envision through your executive order.”
“What is most disturbing is the fact that as policy stands, federal procurement programs — including school lunches — will be receiving beef from foreign cattle, ” Eby said.