Fischer urges Biden administration to end trade war; Hornady says businesses have been harmed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another Nebraska business, according to Fisher, said that its steel costs have doubled during the past six months going up virtually weekly.

“We have had to pass along price increases to our customers every month and will have more to go as steel costs continue to go up,” according to the testimony provided by Fischer.

“Our concern is when the auto manufacturers get back going full steam in the fall when they get their chip shortage issue resolved then there will be even more pressure on steel costs. We ordered steel back in the January/February time frame for delivery in April and May. We are just now starting to get the April stuff. This has put tremendous pressure on our manufacturing and shipping folks, not to mention our dealers and end customer/growers. At this point we are having to order steel with expected deliveries later this fall but we cannot lock in a cost, so we will just have to wait and see what our costs will be at that time.”

Fischer and a number of her Senate colleagues also are asking the Biden administration to uphold the promises he made on the campaign trail to support the biofuel industry and the family farmers who rely on it.