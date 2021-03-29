Fischer urges USDA to update biodiesel emissions study

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, joined her colleagues this past week in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to request he instruct the department to complete the full life cycle assessment of soybean oil-based biodiesel, including direct and significant indirect emissions, before the end of the year.

“As the Department of Agriculture works to ensure the inclusion of agriculture-based biofuels as part of the effort to decarbonize our fuel supply, it’s critical that life-cycle carbon assessments of biofuels be based on current and sound science,” Fischer and the other Senators wrote.

They said that fuels like biodiesel offer a sustainable, readily available source of emissions reductions, but full acknowledgement of such contributions require accurate data and modeling.

The senators wrote: “We were encouraged by your response to a question for the record in your confirmation hearing, in which you committed to ‘request a review of the current literature and an evaluation of the benefit of a new study focused on biomass-based diesel.’ We write in support of such a review and request that you instruct USDA complete a full life cycle assessment of soybean oil-based biodiesel, including direct and significant indirect emissions, before the end of the year.”