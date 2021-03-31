Fish fry, bake sale set for Friday

BPO Does bake sale planned for Friday
BPO Does No. 147 will be hosting a bake sale on Friday.
The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the front entryway of the Elks Lodge at 631 S. Locust.
Fish fry set for Friday in Marquette
MARQUETTE — The Marquette Volunteer Fire Department will host a fish fry Friday at the fire hall.
The meal runs 5-8 p.m. The menu will include fish, chicken strips, side dishes and desserts.
Proceeds will go toward new fire gear.
