Fish fry, bake sale set for Friday
Fish fry, bake sale set for Friday

BPO Does bake sale planned for Friday

BPO Does No. 147 will be hosting a bake sale on Friday.

The event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the front entryway of the Elks Lodge at 631 S. Locust.

Fish fry set for Friday in Marquette

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Volunteer Fire Department will host a fish fry Friday at the fire hall.

The meal runs 5-8 p.m. The menu will include fish, chicken strips, side dishes and desserts.

Proceeds will go toward new fire gear.

