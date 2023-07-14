Want to learn to fish but not sure where to start?
Reel Men and Ladies of Nebraska will host “Learn to Fish” night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison.
Learn to cast, learn to tie a knot and more at this event.
Once you get the hang of it, you can take part in monthly “Coffee and Fishing” events offered on Saturdays, Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, also at Suck’s Lake. Bring your own coffee; the hosts will provide cookies and other goodies. At each monthly event, the angler who catches the first fish will get a mug filled with fishing items and a gift card.
For more information about the lessons or the monthly events, call Bruce Berck at 308-850-8464.