Five Aurora teens earn Eagle Scout badges Saturday
Five Aurora teens earn Eagle Scout badges Saturday

Aurora Eagle Scouts

Troop 28 scouts from left, Jeremy Hunter, Aiden Feely, Michael Breuer, Astin Kennedy and Colin Kennedy were all honored as official Eagle Scouts in a special ceremony Saturday at Aurora.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

AURORA — Five different entities in Hamilton County have benefited from the work of Aurora teens who recently earned their Eagle Scout badges.

The teens — Astin and Colin Kennedy, Aidan Freely, Jeremy Hunter and Mitch Breuer — are all 17 years old and from Boy Scout Troop No. 28 in Hamilton County. The 12-member troop is led by Scoutmaster Aaron Nilson of Marquette.

Aurora Eagle Scouts

Astin Kennedy, and Colin Kennedy, right, wath as their mother, Erin, puts a pins on Astin's uniform during the ceremony.

The Eagle Scout projects range from building structures for three different churches and the Prairie Plains Resource Institute at Aurora, to erecting more than 200 markers for veterans graves at the Aurora Cemetery.

The key part of all the projects, Nilson said, is the scouts must provide direction and leadership from the beginning to the end. The scout is responsible for coming up with the project idea and its intended recipients, secure fundraising efforts, purchase the materials and supervise a crew to complete the project.

“It takes anywhere from 50 to 150 hours of labor to plan and complete the process,” said Nilson who has been the scoutmaster for six years.

Aurora Eagle Scouts

William Feely puts on his son Aiden’s Eagle Scout scarf during Saturday’s ceremony.

Completing the projects, as well as numerous other opportunities scouting provides, has given the teens an advantage.

“They’ve all done tremendous work over the years, and have bright futures ahead of them. All are active in sports and other extracurricular activities. I’m impressed with them still making time to work on their projects,” Nilson said.

For Astin Kennedy, the idea to replace and repair veterans markers was an easy one. Many times while attending Memorial Day services at the cemetery with other scouts he noticed veterans whose names were read from the roll call but didn’t have bronze markers in front of their graves denoting their service.

Aurora Eagle Scouts

Troop 28 Scoutmaster Aaron Nilson, right, hands his scouts a special coin with their names engraved on them as part of Saturday’s Eagle Scout ceremony. Five scouts were honored at the United Methodist Church in Aurora.

“About one-third of the roll call didn’t have bronze markers,” Astin said.

Thanks to Astin’s Eagle Scout project, now more than 200 markers have been placed at veterans graves. The state of Nebraska typically issues veterans a bronze marker that is placed at their gravesite noting their era of service, Astin said. But during the course of time those markers fade, are damaged or don’t get replaced.

For Nilson, Saturday’s ceremony was special because Astin and Colin Kennedy are his grandsons. He started as their den leader when then were in Cub Scouts in the first grade, and has known the other scouts most of their lives. “I’ve known a couple of these kids since they were in preschool.”

He’s equally proud of all of them, though.

Aurora Eagle Scouts

Jeremy Hunter hugs his mom, Kelly, after he gave her the mentor pin during the Eagle Scout ceremony. Hunter was one of five Troop 28 Eagle Scouts honored.

“I’m just amazed at all the opportunities they’ve been able to experience in scouting since they started. I know their worlds are a lot bigger because of the exposure they’ve had outside of their hometowns,” Nilson added.

Eagle Scout projects:

The following is a list of Boy Scout Troop No. 28’s Eagle Scout projects.

Astin Kennedy — Surveyed the Aurora Cemetery for missing and damaged veterans markers, replaced and repaired as necessary.

Colin Kennedy — Built stiles and benches for Prairie Plains Resource Institute at Aurora.

Mitch Breuer — Built garden benches for St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kronborg, near Marquette.

Aidan Feely — Built a Gaga ball pit for Grand Island Evangelical Free Church.

Jeremy Hunter — Built two vegetable stands for the Aurora United Methodist Church. One will be used indoors when vegetables are picked, and the second will be used outside for freewill donated vegetables.

