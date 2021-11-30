Five Aurora teens earn Eagle Scout badges Saturday

For Astin Kennedy, the idea to replace and repair veterans markers was an easy one. Many times while attending Memorial Day services at the cemetery with other scouts he noticed veterans whose names were read from the roll call but didn’t have bronze markers in front of their graves denoting their service.

“About one-third of the roll call didn’t have bronze markers,” Astin said.

Thanks to Astin’s Eagle Scout project, now more than 200 markers have been placed at veterans graves. The state of Nebraska typically issues veterans a bronze marker that is placed at their gravesite noting their era of service, Astin said. But during the course of time those markers fade, are damaged or don’t get replaced.

For Nilson, Saturday’s ceremony was special because Astin and Colin Kennedy are his grandsons. He started as their den leader when then were in Cub Scouts in the first grade, and has known the other scouts most of their lives. “I’ve known a couple of these kids since they were in preschool.”

He’s equally proud of all of them, though.

“I’m just amazed at all the opportunities they’ve been able to experience in scouting since they started. I know their worlds are a lot bigger because of the exposure they’ve had outside of their hometowns,” Nilson added.

