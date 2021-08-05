Five Below to open soon; Grand Island store will be Nebraska’s eighth location

Even in the middle of a hot summer, Five Below is in the forecast.

The store will open soon at NorthWest Crossing, in the former home of Dress Barn.

At 3420 W. State St., it will be between Petco and Bed, Bath and Beyond.

The company maintains that it offers “hot stuff” at “cool prices.”

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Five Below has more than 1,000 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 2002 at Wayne, Pa.

Five Below’s website says it is “a leading high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond.”

It offers “trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.”

The store’s target audiences are Gen Z (8-14) and millennial/Gen X parents (24 to 44), according to the Five Below press materials.

Nebraska is currently home to seven Five Below locations — two each in Omaha and Lincoln and one each in Kearney, Bellevue and Papillion.