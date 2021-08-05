 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five Below to open soon; Grand Island store will be Nebraska’s eighth location
0 comments

Five Below to open soon; Grand Island store will be Nebraska’s eighth location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Five Below 1

Five Below will soon open in Northwest Crossing, 3420 W. State St. (Independent/Jeff Bahr)

Even in the middle of a hot summer, Five Below is in the forecast.

The store will open soon at NorthWest Crossing, in the former home of Dress Barn.

At 3420 W. State St., it will be between Petco and Bed, Bath and Beyond.

The company maintains that it offers “hot stuff” at “cool prices.”

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Five Below has more than 1,000 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 2002 at Wayne, Pa.

Five Below’s website says it is “a leading high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond.”

It offers “trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.”

The store’s target audiences are Gen Z (8-14) and millennial/Gen X parents (24 to 44), according to the Five Below press materials.

Nebraska is currently home to seven Five Below locations — two each in Omaha and Lincoln and one each in Kearney, Bellevue and Papillion.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts