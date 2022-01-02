Five Below true to its name selling most items in Grand Island for $5 or less

The candy section is identified as “Yummy fun.” Customers are urged to party on, snack on and “get creative with your cash.”

At Five Below, don’t worry if your kid starts bouncing balls around the store. Not only will employees not say anything to kids, they might step in and join them.

If a parent comes to the store with a cranky child, Five Below employees don’t mind keeping the youngster entertained. “It helps the parent out, and they’re able to finish their shopping,” Miller said.

Five Below encourages customers to “let go and have fun.”

Miller says “it’s really a cool place just to come check out.”

The store, which opened in early October, is in NorthWest Crossings at 3429 W. State St., between Bed, Bath and Beyond and Shoe Carnival.

Miller came to Grand Island’s Five Below from the Kearney location, where she was merchandise manager. She continues to live in Kearney.

Five Below appeals to kids, teenagers and grown-ups, Miller says.

“We have a lot of grandparents that come in here and shop for their grandchildren,” she says.