Five catalytic converters reported stolen in Grand Island

  • Updated
Five catalytic converters were removed from vehicles in two cases of theft that occurred in Grand Island over the weekend.

Converters were taken from three vehicles parked outside a business at 3704 W. 13th St. According to the Grand Island Police Department, the crime occurred early Sunday morning.

Sometime between Friday and Monday, catalytic converters were taken from two vehicles at Integrated Life Choices, 603 S. Webb Road. The value of the two converters was estimated to be about $5,000.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact GIPD at 308-385-5400.

