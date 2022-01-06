Five COVID-related deaths reported last week in Central District Health Department area

The Central District Health Department says it is in the midst of a COVID-19 surge that has resulted in hundreds of new cases during the past seven days and five COVID-related deaths since Dec. 3.
The past week has seen 412 lab-confirmed cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, the district reported Wednesday.
“This number is 66% higher than at this time last year,” according to the CDHD news release.
The COVID-related casualties were three men and two women, ranging in age from 36 to 94. “Most of the increase in cases can be attributed to variants of COVID-19, including delta and the highly transmissible omicron,” according to the release.
The CDHD dashboard on Wednesday reported a case count of 412. That number compares to 151 cases on Dec. 27, 225 on Nov. 17 and 202 on Dec. 1.
As of this week, 41% of all COVID-19 tests in the district were positive. That figure was 27% on Dec. 27, 37% on Nov. 12 and 44% on Nov. 17.
The number of cases per 100,000 people as of this week is 525.3, compared to 192.5 on Dec. 27, 301 on Nov. 12, 286.9 on Nov. 17 and 257.5 on Dec. 1.
“Surges in COVID-19 vividly illustrate the need to get vaccinated against this potentially deadly virus,” says CDHD officials. “Those who are vaccinated are far less likely to experience severe symptoms of COVID-19, which can include permanent lung damage, long-lasting fatigue and death. While breakthrough infections are common with the omicron strain, vaccination has been proven to widely and consistently prevent the worst symptoms of the virus.”
According to the CDC COVID tracker website, roughly half of Central District residents are vaccinated.
As of Dec. 16, those who are fully vaccinated include:
— 83% of those 65 and older.
— 55% of those age 30-49.
— 40% of those age 16-29.
— 10.7% of those age 0-15 .
Currently, those who are 16 and older can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot six months after the second dose. “We expect that age range to be expanded later this week,” Central District Health reports. “Please watch our website, www.cdhd.ne.gov and social media for more information as it becomes available.”
CDHD offers COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, running until 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Nomi Health offers drive-through COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at Central District Health.
Please register prior to getting tested. For more information, call 308-385-5175.