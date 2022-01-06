Five COVID-related deaths reported last week in Central District Health Department area

The Central District Health Department says it is in the midst of a COVID-19 surge that has resulted in hundreds of new cases during the past seven days and five COVID-related deaths since Dec. 3.

The past week has seen 412 lab-confirmed cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, the district reported Wednesday.

“This number is 66% higher than at this time last year,” according to the CDHD news release.

The COVID-related casualties were three men and two women, ranging in age from 36 to 94. “Most of the increase in cases can be attributed to variants of COVID-19, including delta and the highly transmissible omicron,” according to the release.

The CDHD dashboard on Wednesday reported a case count of 412. That number compares to 151 cases on Dec. 27, 225 on Nov. 17 and 202 on Dec. 1.

As of this week, 41% of all COVID-19 tests in the district were positive. That figure was 27% on Dec. 27, 37% on Nov. 12 and 44% on Nov. 17.

The number of cases per 100,000 people as of this week is 525.3, compared to 192.5 on Dec. 27, 301 on Nov. 12, 286.9 on Nov. 17 and 257.5 on Dec. 1.